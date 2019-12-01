UN: 2010s the hottest decade on record

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday warned that preliminary data suggests the period from 2010 to 2019 is "almost certain" to be the hottest decade on record.

The report comes as delegates around the world meet at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain.

Report's findings

Average temperatures over the past five years (2015-2019) and 10 years (2010-2019) are " almost certain to be the

warmest five-year period and decade on record."

warmest five-year period and decade on record." Oceans are now at their highest recorded temperatures.

2019 is set to be the second- or third-warmest year since 1850.

Sea water is 26% more acidic than at the start of the industrial era.

Arctic sea ice approached record lows in September and October of this year.

Antarctica saw record low ice several times this year.

more to come

dv/rt (AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.