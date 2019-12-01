 UN: 2010s the hottest decade on record | News | DW | 03.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN: 2010s the hottest decade on record

Each of the previous four decades have been hotter than the last, and the past decade is set to continue that trend, according to a new UN report. 2019 could be the second-warmest year on record.

A thermometer in the sun (picture-alliance/dpa/HMB Media/O. Mueller)

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday warned that preliminary data suggests the period from 2010 to 2019 is "almost certain" to be the hottest decade on record.

The report comes as delegates around the world meet at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain.

Read more: COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks

Report's findings

  • Average temperatures over the past five years (2015-2019) and 10 years (2010-2019) are " almost certain to be the
    warmest five-year period and decade on record."
  • Oceans are now at their highest recorded temperatures.
  • 2019 is set to be the second- or third-warmest year since 1850.
  • Sea water is 26% more acidic than at the start of the industrial era. 
  • Arctic sea ice approached record lows in September and October of this year.
  • Antarctica saw record low ice several times this year.

'Climate-related risks hit hard'

WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said that the higher temperatures could make heatwaves, floods and tropical cyclones "more regular occurrences."

"Once again in 2019 weather and climate related risks hit hard," Taalas said in a statement. "Heatwaves and floods which used to be 'once-in-a-century' events are becoming more regular occurrences.

"Countries ranging from the Bahamas to Japan to Mozambique suffered the effect of devastating tropical cyclones. Wildfires swept through the Arctic and Australia."

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


Record greenhouse gas levels: The WMO's Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, published last week, said that climate-change-driving greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere hit a new high. The report said carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations rose from 405.5 parts per million in 2017 to 407.8 parts per million in 2018, a 2.3 parts per million rise that exceeded the average annual increase from 2005-2015 of 2.06 parts per million.

'Green revolution' pledge: At the start of the COP25 climate summit on Monday, 200 countries pledged to start a "green revolution" to combat the effects of climate change. UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres he was "disappointed" with efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions. 

Watch video 07:33

UN climate summit seeks global action

dv/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

COP25: Controversial carbon markets take center stage

Carbon markets could help nations raise ambitions in setting goals that will keep temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, in line with the Paris Agreement. But skeptics say they risk ruining the historic accord. (02.12.2019)  

The role of the business sector in tackling the climate crisis

We can't reach the Paris Agreement climate goals without business on board. Some companies are taking action, but big polluters are lagging behind. It's a major topic at the climate talks in Bonn, Germany. (20.06.2019)  

UN: Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high

The UN's meteorological agency has said CO2 levels are accelerating at the highest rate on record and showing "no sign of a slowdown." The report comes one week ahead of a UN climate summit in Madrid. (25.11.2019)  

COP25: 200 countries pledge 'green revolution'

The head of the UN says he is "disappointed" in global efforts made to limit emissions at the international climate conference COP25 in Madrid. 200 countries pledged a "green revolution" on the first day. (03.12.2019)  

COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks

Thanks, in part, to Greta Thunberg's activism, combating climate change is now at the top of the global agenda. But environmentalists doubt much progress will be made in Madrid as the climate conference kicks off. (02.12.2019)  

How is climate change affecting Europe?

The European Parliament has declared a 'climate emergency' as Europe has been experiencing extreme weather events ranging from record-breaking heat waves to damaging floods. Is climate change to blame? (28.11.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

UN climate summit seeks global action  

Related content

BdTD Klimawandel Eisschmelze

UN chief: Climate change near 'point of no return' 01.12.2019

Antonio Guterres has taken the world's major economies to task for not "pulling their weight" to reduce emissions. Ahead of the COP25 climate summit, the UN head said we were rapidly approaching the "point of no return."

COP25 25. UN-Klimakonferenz in Madrid

COP25: 200 countries pledge 'green revolution' 03.12.2019

The head of the UN says he is "disappointed" in global efforts made to limit emissions at the international climate conference COP25 in Madrid. 200 countries pledged a "green revolution" on the first day.

COP25 climate summit begins in Madrid 02.12.2019

Delegates from nearly 200 countries have begun two weeks of meetings amid a growing sense of crisis. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling for bold action, warning that the world risks passing the point of no return.

Advertisement