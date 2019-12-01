UN: 2010s the hottest decade on record

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday warned that preliminary data suggests the period from 2010 to 2019 is "almost certain" to be the hottest decade on record.

The report comes as delegates around the world meet at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain.

Report's findings

warmest five-year period and decade on record." Oceans are now at their highest recorded temperatures.

2019 is set to be the second- or third-warmest year since 1850.

Sea water is 26% more acidic than at the start of the industrial era.

Arctic sea ice approached record lows in September and October of this year.

Antarctica saw record low ice several times this year.

'Climate-related risks hit hard'

WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said that the higher temperatures could make heatwaves, floods and tropical cyclones "more regular occurrences."

"Once again in 2019 weather and climate related risks hit hard," Taalas said in a statement. "Heatwaves and floods which used to be 'once-in-a-century' events are becoming more regular occurrences.

"Countries ranging from the Bahamas to Japan to Mozambique suffered the effect of devastating tropical cyclones. Wildfires swept through the Arctic and Australia."

How is climate change affecting Europe? Record-setting heat waves The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

How is climate change affecting Europe? Venice under water In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

How is climate change affecting Europe? Wildfires burning Spain The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

How is climate change affecting Europe? German forests dying A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

How is climate change affecting Europe? Disappearing glaciers in the Alps A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

How is climate change affecting Europe? Drought affecting food production Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.



Record greenhouse gas levels: The WMO's Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, published last week, said that climate-change-driving greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere hit a new high. The report said carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations rose from 405.5 parts per million in 2017 to 407.8 parts per million in 2018, a 2.3 parts per million rise that exceeded the average annual increase from 2005-2015 of 2.06 parts per million.

'Green revolution' pledge: At the start of the COP25 climate summit on Monday, 200 countries pledged to start a "green revolution" to combat the effects of climate change. UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres he was "disappointed" with efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

