 UN: 168 million people will need humanitarian help in 2020 | News | DW | 04.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN: 168 million people will need humanitarian help in 2020

Conflicts and climate change will forced one in 45 people to seek assistance in 2020, according to a new UN report. The world body launched a $29 billion appeal to help the most vulnerable people around the world.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid in Venezuela (Reuters/M. Quintero)

Around 167.6 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance in 2020, including food, shelter and healthcare, according to the United Nation's Global Humanitarian Overview.

The UN report said this estimate, which it said was the highest in decades, will only continue to grow "unless climate change and the root causes of conflict are better addressed."

dv/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Kamerun Symbolbild Sicherheitskräfte ARCHIV

Cameroon's efforts to improve army image greeted with skepticism 08.10.2019

Cameroon's army stands accused of heavy-handedness at best and of atrocities at worst. Lately it has tried to change that image by showing a more humanitarian side. Just how credible is it?

Bildergalerie Jemen Binnenflüchtlinge

Yemen: Donors pledge $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid 26.02.2019

With more money pledged than last year, the UN hailed the aid drive as a "success." The top donations came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — countries directly involved in Yemen's devastating conflict.

Dr. Martin Quack

Humanitarian aid focused on violent conflict relief 17.08.2018

Increasing numbers of people depend on humanitarian aid due to natural disasters and political conflicts. Aid expert Martin Quack explains why more crisis prevention and a long-term development policy are needed.

Advertisement