UN: 168 million people will need humanitarian help in 2020

Conflicts and climate change will forced one in 45 people to seek assistance in 2020, according to a new UN report. The world body launched a $29 billion appeal to help the most vulnerable people around the world.
Around 167.6 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance in 2020, including food, shelter and healthcare, according to the United Nation's Global Humanitarian Overview.
The UN report said this estimate, which it said was the highest in decades, will only continue to grow "unless climate change and the root causes of conflict are better addressed."
Global Humanitarian Overview's key takeaways
'More protracted and intense conflicts'
Mark Lowcock, the UN's emergency relief coordinator, told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday that humanitarian needs continue to rise because "conflicts are becoming more protracted and intense."
"People caught up in conflict suffer displacement, hunger, psycho-social trauma, and loss of their livelihoods, education facilities and health services," Lowcock said. "The brutal truth is that 2020 will be difficult for millions of people."
What is the current situation? As of November 2019, the number of people in need sits at 166.5 million, 26% more than the UN expected a year ago. The UN and its partners aim to assist 117.4 million of these people with a financial requirement of $29.7 billion. As of mid-November, funding appeals for Haitiand Venezuela have received just 30% of their requirements. Appeals for Ethiopia, Iraq, Madagascar and Myanmar have received 80% of their funding requirements.
