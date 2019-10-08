 UN: 168 million people will need humanitarian help in 2020 | News | DW | 04.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN: 168 million people will need humanitarian help in 2020

Conflicts and climate change will forced one in 45 people to seek assistance in 2020, according to a new UN report. The world body launched a $29 billion appeal to help the most vulnerable people around the world.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid in Venezuela (Reuters/M. Quintero)

Around 167.6 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance in 2020, including food, shelter and healthcare, according to the United Nation's Global Humanitarian Overview.

The UN report said this estimate, which it said was the highest in decades, will only continue to grow "unless climate change and the root causes of conflict are better addressed."

Global Humanitarian Overview's key takeaways

  • One in 45 people in the world will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2020.
  • The UN and its partners will require $28.8 billion (€26 billion) to assist 109 million of the most vulnerable people.
  • The humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen received 42% of all humanitarian funding in 2019.
  • Highly violent conflicts have risen from 36 to 2018 to 41 in 2019, the first increase in four years.
  • In the first nine months of this year, 825 attacks on health workers took place, resulting in 171 deaths — more attacks and resulting deaths than the whole of 2018.

Read morePhilippines targets Oxfam, other rights groups, as 'communist fronts'

'More protracted and intense conflicts'

Mark Lowcock, the UN's emergency relief coordinator, told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday that humanitarian needs continue to rise because "conflicts are becoming more protracted and intense."

"People caught up in conflict suffer displacement, hunger, psycho-social trauma, and loss of their livelihoods, education facilities and health services," Lowcock said. "The brutal truth is that 2020 will be difficult for millions of people."

Read moreGermany: 1.8 million people sought humanitarian protection in 2018

What is the current situation? As of November 2019, the number of people in need sits at 166.5 million, 26% more than the UN expected a year ago. The UN and its partners aim to assist 117.4 million of these people with a financial requirement of $29.7 billion. As of mid-November, funding appeals for Haitiand Venezuela have received just 30% of their requirements. Appeals for Ethiopia, Iraq, Madagascar and Myanmar have received 80% of their funding requirements. 

Watch video 03:11

Bosnian migrant camp faces humanitarian crisis

dv/rt (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Haiti's president warns of humanitarian crisis as protesters demand resignation

Jovenel Moise has urged the international community to step in and prevent a "humanitarian crisis" erupting in the Caribbean island nation. Meanwhile, his opponents have taken to the streets and want him to step down. (18.11.2019)  

Climate change reinforces inequalities - even in developed countries

Climate change exacerbates inequalities, not only in poor, developing countries, but also in industrialized, wealthy ones. The poor should be given special importance when planning, experts say. (25.10.2019)  

Philippines targets Oxfam, other rights groups, as 'communist fronts'

The Philippine government has tagged international humanitarian organizations and religious groups as "communist fronts" in what activists say is a systematic crackdown on human rights. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila. (29.11.2019)  

Germany: 1.8 million people sought humanitarian protection in 2018

Germany's Central Register of Foreigners registered 1.8 million people seeking protection in 2018. Most of those who had protection status came from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. (18.07.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bosnian migrant camp faces humanitarian crisis  

Related content

Kamerun Symbolbild Sicherheitskräfte ARCHIV

Cameroon's efforts to improve army image greeted with skepticism 08.10.2019

Cameroon's army stands accused of heavy-handedness at best and of atrocities at worst. Lately it has tried to change that image by showing a more humanitarian side. Just how credible is it?

Bildergalerie Jemen Binnenflüchtlinge

Yemen: Donors pledge $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid 26.02.2019

With more money pledged than last year, the UN hailed the aid drive as a "success." The top donations came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — countries directly involved in Yemen's devastating conflict.

Dr. Martin Quack

Humanitarian aid focused on violent conflict relief 17.08.2018

Increasing numbers of people depend on humanitarian aid due to natural disasters and political conflicts. Aid expert Martin Quack explains why more crisis prevention and a long-term development policy are needed.

Advertisement