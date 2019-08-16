Uli Hoeness steps down from Bayern Munich presidency

Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munich's chairman for the past decade, has confirmed speculation that he will not stand for re-election in November, having overseen an unprecented period of success for the club.

A statement released by Bayern on Thursday evening read: "Uli Hoeness will no longer run for the office of president at FC Bayern München eV's annual general meeting on Novermber 15, 2019. On Wednesday Hoeness informed fellow members of the board, Prof. Dr. Dieter Mayer and Walter Mennekes, as well FC Bayern München eV's advisory board. On Thursday, he announced his decision to the supervisory board of FC Bayern München AG."

Hoeness has been the driving force behind a sustained period of domestic dominance that has seen Bayern win the Bundesliga in eight of the past nine seasons that he has been chairman, plus a Champions League title in 2013 and several domestic cups.

Once Hoeness stands down in the coming weeks, it is expected that the former CEO of Adidas, Hainer, will replace him. Although this could only turn out to be a short-term appointment, with legendary former captain and goalkeeper Oliver Kahn being readied to take a senior role in 2020.

CEO of Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is expected to remain in his post until 2021, when his current contract expires, and it is rumored that former Bayern captain Philipp Lahm could also take on a senior role once Rummenigge departs.

What has Hoeness achieved?

Hoeness' influence at Bayern has been unparalleled in German football. He was appointed as the club's general manager in 1979, moving from the field to the boardroom soon after his playing days ended at the age of 27 due to injury.

Philipp Lahm could eventually join the top table at Bayern.

He joined forces with fellow club legends Franz Beckenbauer and Rummenigge in 1991 to overhaul Bayern from a club with large debts into a commercial and sporting powerhouse and orchestrating the move from the Olympic Stadium in Munich to the brand new Allianz Arena in 2006.

Of course, Hoeness achieved infamy when in March 2014 he was convicted for tax fraud to the value of €30 million, resulting in a two year prison sentence. For many, that took some of the shine off his public image. He resigned as the club stood shoulder to shoulder with him, and was reinstated as president upon his release.

While the club's run of consecutive Bundesliga titles extended to seven last season, Borussia Dortmund are closing in and the retirements of club legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery has raised question marks over whether Bayern are still capable of challenging the very best teams in Europe.

New direction for Bayern?

The current coach, Niko Kovac, was Hoeness' choice and he delivered the double in his first season. However, the Croatian could be left exposed when Hoeness departs.

Niko Kovac was the choice of Hoeness to become Bayern coach

Rummenigge is likely to wield more power after November and his penchant for Italian coaches — and the availability of former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri — could mean a change in the coaching staff should Bayern falter on the field.

Bayern have made some signings but having missed out on key summer target Leroy Sane and only made the loan signings of Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho in attacking areas, Bayern are still no closer to addressing the depth issues out wide that the deaprture of Ribery and Robben created.

Who is Herbert Hainer?

The man expected to replace Hoeness in November is a veteran CEO, formerly of Adidas.

With Kahn widely expected to join the top table, Hainer could be a safe pair of hands to oversee the transition, and given that he's already Bayern's Supervisory Board Chairman, he is a trusted ally of Hoeness and Rummenigge.

Once of the first tasks for 65-year-old Hainer would be to smooth relations with the club's shareholders, who voiced their criticism of Hoeness for entering into a partnership with Qatar. Bayern's new chairman will be the club's AGM in November.