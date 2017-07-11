UK's Prince Philip in London hospital as non-COVID precaution

The husband of British Queen Elizabeth II was admitted into the private King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said his admission was "a precautionary measure" taken on the advice of Philip's doctor.

The senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of "observation and rest."

His illness is not related to COVID-19 and he was said to be in "good spirits" after arriving by private transport and not an ambulance.

Both he and the 94-year old queen were vaccinated against the coronavirus in early January.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, the prince has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen since their age puts them at high risk.

Now 99-years old, the prince has retired from his royal duties and rarely appears in public, this picture is from December 2017

A regal life

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the

longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Together, he and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust

health well into old age but he has had a number of health issues over the last decade.

These include suffering from an infection, which kept him in hospital for two-nights and later having a hip operation.



Retired from duties

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from his royal duties in 2017 and now rarely appears in public.

Two years later, at the age of 97, he gave up his driver's license after a car crash involving his Land Rover.

He was most recently admitted to hospital at the end of 2019, spending four nights in the same facility he is in now.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Kids and corgis Elizabeth's love for these little four-legged friends is legendary. Aside from her family, the corgis have been her lifelong companions at Windsor Castle, Balmoral or Sandringham estate. Gossip papers have often joked that the queen could never be blackmailed. Unless, perhaps, someone were reckless enough to put a gun to one of her corgi's heads.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary First crown, then family Royal biographers have recounted tales of a difficult family life for the royals. A prime example: the distanced, strictly protocol handshake the young queen shared with a toddler Prince Charles after reuniting following a long trip abroad. And Philip was no softy, either; on the contrary, he was quite strict.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary When England could still win This picture shows an emotional moment from recent English history: the last time the Brits won the football World Cup, defeating the Germans 4-2 after extra time in the 1966 final. Did Prince Philip, with his German heritage, feel a sense of sympathy for Uwe Seeler and the rest of the boys? Probably not, given his wide smile in the photo above.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Losing support After the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997, sympathy for the royal family was at an all-time low. For too long, the queen had been silent about the misfortunes of the popular people's princess. Only by making a public, albeit late, visit to the memorial site outside Buckingham Palace was she able to regain the public's favor.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Heir-in-waiting Prince Charles, the firstborn, has lived a life as perpetual heir to the throne. Even at the age of 91, his mother refuses to step down. With Charles nearing 70, it's quite possible that he will never become king. Next in the line of succession: his far more popular son, William.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary May I? Elizabeth and Philip live an asymmetrical marriage. Protocol knows no mercy: Elizabeth must always go first, even when it comes to feeding elephants. But the prince has managed to carve out a life for himself as a No. 2. He is loyal, but has developed his own style that's at times insensitive, at times witty — and incredibly gaffe-prone.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary 'Well then, give me a pint!' Prince Philip has always been one for jokes — even those at the expense of his wife. Back in 2002, he was amused to see the caricature of Elizabeth featured in the TV series "EastEnders" on display at The Cartoon Museum in London, of which he's a patron. But not too amused — there was his decades-long marriage to think about, of course. Author: Volker Wagener (cmk)



