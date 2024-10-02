UK's Keir Starmer in Brussels to 'make Brexit work'

The British prime minister has said he hopes to "reset" ties with the European Union. Ursula von der Leyen, the chief of the bloc's executive arm, called for closer UK-EU cooperation.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Wednesday, on his first trip to Brussels as British premier.

Starmer is hoping to make good on an earlier promise to "reset" relations with the European Union after Brexit's severe impact on ties. But he had also long made clear he had no intention of pursuing more concrete steps like rejoining the Single Market or Customs Union.

"The UK is undeniably stronger when it works in lockstep with its closest international partners. This has never been more important, with war, conflict and insecurity all knocking on Europe's door," Starmer said in a statement released ahead of the one-day trip.

The prime minister was "determined to put the Brexit years behind us and establish a more pragmatic and mature relationship with the European Union" while also delivering "the benefits the British people deserve."

What did Starmer and von der Leyen say?

Starmer said he wanted to "make Brexit work" for the British public and stabilize relations with the EU to boost the UK's economic growth and security interests.

The British prime minister also identified migration as an area where there was scope for cooperation with the EU. However, it was not clear how exactly the UK planned to mend ties with the bloc.

Von der Leyen said existing Brexit agreements require a "full and faithful implementation."

"Like-minded partners like us must cooperate more closely," von der Leyen said, highlighting shared beliefs on fighting climate change and supporting Ukraine in its defense against full-scale Russian invasion.

They both also condemned the recent Iranian attack on Israel and called for deescelation in the Middle East.

"In dangerous times, we have a duty to work together to preserve stability and security," Starmer said.

High-level talks

Starmer was also scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of the other main EU insitutions, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

The discussions were set to focus dicussions on security, migration and trade.

Having been in office since July, the first center-left British prime minister since 2007 had promised on the campaign trail to reduce some of the post-Brexit barriers that has increased economic pressure in the UK and undermined the relationship between Britain and many of its allies.

He has stressed, however, that he is not seeking British re-entry to the bloc or to the European single market.

