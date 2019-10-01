 UK′s Boris Johnson to submit ′final′ Brexit proposal | News | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK's Boris Johnson to submit 'final' Brexit proposal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil his latest gambit to secure a Brexit deal, proposing that Northern Ireland stay in the EU single market until 2025. Dublin immediately cast doubt on an earlier proposal.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside the venue for the Conservative Party conference (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday prepared to unveil a "final offer" to the European Union, threatening that the UK would walk away from any deal if Brussels refused to engage with it.

Johnson's office said the prime minister would give details of a "fair and reasonable" compromise in the closing speech of his ruling Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

Read more: Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

Under the terms of the latest proposal, Northern Ireland would broadly remain part of the EU Single Market until at least 2025. However, the province would leave Europe's Customs Union along with the rest of the UK — a solution that would potentially require two borders, one of which would be in the Irish Sea.

Downing Street said it would be the "final offer," and that Johnson would stick to his pledge that Britain will leave the EU on October 31 — with or without a deal.

Backstop viewed as a trap

Johnson is seeking to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement struck last year by his predecessor Theresa May, which was rejected three times by the UK parliament. Johnson is focused on a change to the so-called Irish backstop — essentially an insurance policy designed to ensure there is no return to customs posts or other infrastructure on the UK border in Ireland.

Read more: Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog over possible corruption

Pro-Brexit lawmakers objected to those terms — keeping Britain in an effective customs union with the EU — claiming they would permanently tie the UK to the Single Market.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52% of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 23. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    January 2019: Agreement voted down

    The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

  • Theresa May in London on March 12 (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Ireland)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal

    May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

  • Theresa May speaks with other leaders at an EU summit in Brussels (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Extension after second defeat

    Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.

  • Theresa May speaks to lawmakers in the House of Commons (picture-alliance/AP Photo/House of Commons/M. Duffy)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time

    On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after an extraordinary European Union leaders summit (Reuters/E. Plevier)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween

    With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. The UK had to take part in EU elections in May because their exit wasn't secured in time.

  • Theresa May Statement London

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns

    Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.

  • Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, Britain's current and former Foreign Ministers

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2019: Search for a new prime minister

    After Theresa May announced on June 7 that she would leave office, other members of her Conservative party began clamoring for the top job. Within a month, the leadership battle came down to Jeremy Hunt (left), an EU proponent who fears a no-deal scenario, and Boris Johnson (right), one of the main proponents of Brexit.

  • Boris Johnson (Imago Images/Zuma/G. C. Wright)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    At the end of July 2019, Johnson was officially named Theresa May's successor as British prime minister. "We are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done by October 31," he said after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.

  • Boris Johnson in Parliament

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2019: Johnson's election threat

    Conservative rebels and opposition MPs backed efforts to delay an October 31 Brexit deadline in fear of a no-deal departure. In response, Johnson called for a general election, saying his government cannot rule without a mandate after he stripped 21 rebel MPs of their Conservative status. The Labour Party said it would not back elections until legislation to block a no-deal Brexit was in place.

  • A protester stands outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom after the hearing on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament ahead of Brexit (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2019: Prorogation 'unlawful'

    In late September, Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament ahead of the UK's planned exit was unlawful. "This was not a normal prorogation in the run-up to a Queen's Speech," said the Supreme Court. Political rivals immediately called on Johnson to leave his post. Johnson said he would abide by the court ruling, though said he "strongly" disagreed.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Johnson on Tuesday dismissed the idea that he was looking at installing customs posts near the border— rather than along its length — as "outdated." Leaked proposals reported by Irish broadcaster RTE had indicated there would be customs posts located several miles from the border, on both the British and Irish sides.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the proposals did not provide the basis for a deal and that they were "concerning."

rc/ng (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Merkel points to Brexit role as WTO forecasts global economic slowdown

Europe is not without blame for the global economic slowdown, with Brexit adding to uncertainty worldwide, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. She had met with leaders of international financial institutions in Berlin. (02.10.2019)  

Fact check: As Brexit looms, how dependent is Ireland on British trade?

The border has dominated Irish thoughts on Brexit. Amid the political tensions, several English voices have called for Ireland's dependence on UK trade to be used as leverage in negotiations. Are they right? (04.02.2019)  

Britain's Boris Johnson won't quit, vows to 'get Brexit done'

The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government. (29.09.2019)  

Brexit report: UK to propose Irish backstop alternative

Britain's government is reportedly set to release its plans for customs posts away from the UK border in Ireland. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fending off groping allegations as he prepares his final Brexit push. (01.10.2019)  

Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

The clock is ticking, and all eyes are on London. But a no-deal Brexit will also have a lasting impact on the overseas territories. DW explains. (27.09.2019)  

UK: Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog over possible corruption

Johnson has been referred to a police watchdog over allegations of corruption during his time as London mayor. Meanwhile, he is facing a possible no confidence vote next week. (28.09.2019)  

The Irish border — what you need to know

These days, the Northern Ireland peace process and free trade mean you'd hardly notice that there was a border separating two parts of the Emerald Isle. Brexit could make things complicated once again. (23.01.2019)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far. (01.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Grenze Irland - Nordirland

Brexit report: UK to propose Irish backstop alternative 01.10.2019

Britain's government is reportedly set to release its plans for customs posts away from the UK border in Ireland. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fending off groping allegations as he prepares his final Brexit push.

Manchester Parteitag der Konservativen

Britain's Boris Johnson won't quit, vows to 'get Brexit done' 29.09.2019

The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government.

Luxemburg UK-Brexit | EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker mit dem britischen Premierminister Boris Johnson

No Brexit breakthrough as Johnson meets Juncker, EU says 16.09.2019

Salmon, snails, and the Irish backstop were on the menu for the UK prime minister and European Commission president. But a day of deadlock ended ignominously for Boris Johnson.

Advertisement