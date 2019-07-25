UK's Boris Johnson talks Brexit in Northern Ireland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with the leaders of Northern Ireland on Wednesday to discuss a controversial Brexit deal and how to resolve the British territory's years-long political crisis.

The leaders of Northern Ireland's biggest political parties are split on Johnson's pledge to only sign a proposed withdrawal deal with the EU if it removes a provision known as the Irish backstop.

The backstop requires both sides to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and EU-member Republic of Ireland. The EU and the Republic have refused to drop the arrangement.

Johnson's government fears that the backstop could keep the UK too closely tied to the EU or risk creating an internal border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland's changing border The Irish Free State Britain's response to Irish demands for independence was devolution within the UK, or home rule. Pro-British Unionists didn't want to be governed by Dublin, so two parliaments were set up, for Northern and Southern Ireland. However, nationalists still pushed for full independence and in 1922 Southern Ireland was superseded by the Irish Free State as enshrined in the Anglo-Irish Treaty (pictured).

Northern Ireland's changing border The Six Counties Northern Ireland had been carved in a way that allowed Protestant loyalists to stay in control, but also ensure the region was large enough to be viable. It included four majority-Protestant counties in the ancient province of Ulster, as well as the two Catholic nationalist counties. Three of Ulster's counties — Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan — were placed on the Southern Ireland side of the border.

Northern Ireland's changing border No laughing matter? Involving members of the British, Irish and devolved Belfast governments, a 1924-25 boundary commission looked at the whether the border should stay where it was. It broadly remained in the same place, often cutting through communities across its 310 miles. The Spike Milligan novel "Puckoon," made into a film (above), charted the problems brought to a fictional Irish village divided by the border.

Northern Ireland's changing border Roadside customs checks The new border's checkpoints initially regulated the movement of certain goods, with movement of people being free. However, the Anglo-Irish Trade War of the 1930s saw tariffs imposed on foods and later coal and steel. The dispute ended in 1936, but Ireland still pursued protectionist policies into the 1950s. Customs stayed in place until the advent of the EU Single Market in 1993.

Northern Ireland's changing border Bloody legacy With an escalation in fighting in Northern Ireland in 1969, British troops were sent to the province, fueling nationalist resentment. The border was heavily guarded to stop weapons smuggling from the Republic. The South Armagh stretch was particularly notorious. The Irish Republican Army's South Armagh Brigade is thought to have killed about 165 British troops and police from 1970 to 1997.

Northern Ireland's changing border South of the Border The border was also policed by the Republic of Ireland's security forces, who intensified their anti-terror efforts in the late 1970s. They worked with the British, but the working relationship was not an easy one. To communicate with Irish counterparts, British troops at one time had to speak to the Northern Irish police, who would contact the Irish police, who would then call the Irish army.

Northern Ireland's changing border Watchtowers and rifle sights Despite the end of customs in 1993, the threat of terror still loomed and the border remained militarized, with watchtowers and soldiers. After the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which brought back devolved government to Northern Ireland and sought to address issues such as policing and paramilitarism — the IRA eventually halted its campaign of violence as border security disappeared.

Northern Ireland's changing border Barely noticeable The border today is as invisible as it has ever been, with free movement of traffic between the Republic and the North. The picture shows two policemen, one British, one Irish, watching as a foreign leg of the 2014 Giro d'Italia crosses the border in Armagh.

Northern Ireland's changing border Anything to declare? There are fears that Brexit would make a hard border necessary, given that Britain appears set to leave the EU Customs Union and Single Market. The border issue is one of three conditions laid out by the EU for trade talks to begin. Brussels says there must be no hard border. Campaigners, like those pictured above, have sought to remind the public of what such a frontier would look like. Author: Richard Connor



DUP sticking with Boris

Those fears are shared by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a Northern Irish party that props up Johnson's minority Conservative government.

After meeting Johnson on Wednesday in Belfast, DUP leader Arlene Foster said she believes it's still possible to resolve the Irish border issue with the EU.

"There are ways to deal with this issue if there is a willingness on both sides," Foster told reporters. "So I hope Dublin will dial down the rhetoric and there will be a willingness to engage with our prime minister."

Johnson has pledged to withdraw the UK from the EU by the Brexit deadline of October 31 without a deal if the EU refuses to abandon the provision.

"If they really can't do it then clearly we have to get ready for a no-deal exit," Johnson said Tuesday, adding: "It's up to the EU — this is their call."

That has spooked investors, who fear that a disorderly Brexit could spark a deep economic downturn. The pound has in recent days fallen to its lowest levels against the dollar in more than two years, trading at 1.2161 on Wednesday morning.

During the 2016 Brexit referendum, a majority of Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU

Sinn Fein's warning

Northern Ireland's Sinn Fein party, which favors reuniting the North with the Republic, vehemently opposes a no-deal exit.

"In the event of a hard Brexit and a crash Brexit, I don't know for the life of me how anybody could sustain an argument that things remain the same," Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told BBC radio.

She warned that the return of a hard border would wreck the Northern Irish economy and threaten a delicate peace deal known as the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

The accord ended decades of sectarian violence between pro-British protestants and pro-Irish Catholics known as The Troubles.

No government in sight

Johnson also pledged to help all Northern Irish parties end a spat that has left the region without a government for two-and-a-half years.

Under the 1998 peace deal, pro-British and pro-Irish parties share power in government. The last administration collapsed over an energy project dispute.

Johnson said he would "do everything I can to help that [the government] get up and running again because I think that's profoundly in the interests of people here, of all the citizens here in Northern Ireland."

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Architects of the accord Then-Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, former US Senator George Mitchell and ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair celebrate after finalizing the Good Friday Agreement on April 10, 1998. The pact followed lengthy negotiations and largely put an end to decades of sectarian violence, known as "the troubles," in which more than 3,000 people died.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Historic peace deal The agreement between Britain, Ireland and the main Northern Ireland political parties, backed by the Irish Republican Army (IRA), led to a Protestant-Catholic power-sharing government in the north. In the years that followed the Good Friday Agreement, the IRA destroyed its stockpile of weapons and the British military dismantled its bases in Northern Ireland.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal 'Prepared for peace' Two Belfast locals read a copy of the agreement the day after it was announced. A mural in the background reads: "Prepared for peace, ready for war." Two decades on, some divisions have resurfaced.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Twenty years later... Northern Ireland's power-sharing government collapsed at the start of 2017 over disagreements between the nationalist Sinn Fein and the loyalist Democratic Unionist Party. Former US President Bill Clinton, who was due to attend at a commemorative event in Belfast on Tuesday, urged politicians to end the "paralysis." Britain's decision to leave the EU has also complicated the situation.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Return to to Northern Ireland Former US Senator George Mitchell, who served as the chairman of the peace negotiations, is also taking part in anniversary events with Clinton, Blair, Ahern and others.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Architects of the Good Friday accord celebrate 20 years of "building peace" The leaders of the Good Friday peace talks — Ahern, Blair, Clinton and Mitchell — commemorated the 20th anniversary of the peace accord in Belfast on Tuesday. "Northern Ireland today is unrecognizable to the Northern Ireland of two decades ago," Mitchell said, but stressed that it will take "courageous political leadership" to meet new challenges, a likely reference to Brexit.



amp/rs (AP, Reuters, AFP)

