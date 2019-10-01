UK's Boris Johnson sends last-gasp Brexit proposals to Brussels

Boris Johnson has sent his altered Brexit plan to EU officials, publishing a four-page accompanying letter to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. That letter was headed: "A fair and reasonable compromise."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker a four-page letter on Wednesday offering what he described as a "fair and reasonable" compromise to get Brexit over the line before the October 31 deadline.
The proposal said it would be a "failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible" if the two sides failed to reach an agreement. He added that "both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise" to get a "rapid" deal done in time.
No backstop, but also few details, for Northern Ireland
The core suggestion in the letter was the abolition of the backstop for Northern Ireland — an insurance policy designed to ensure there is no return to customs posts or other infrastructure on the UK border in Ireland.
Instead, the government suggested "the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods including agrifoods." The letter offered few details on how or whether this could be achieved and said it should depend on consent from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland's Assembly at Stormont has not been in session since January 2017.
"This zone would eliminate all regulatory checks for trade in goods," Johnson wrote.
Johnson's letter said that most paperwork could be "conducted electronically as goods move between the two countries," but also accepted the need for "a very small number of physical checks" at traders' premises or other points on the supply chain.
jsi/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP)
