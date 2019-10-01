 UK′s Boris Johnson sends last-gasp Brexit proposals to Brussels | News | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK's Boris Johnson sends last-gasp Brexit proposals to Brussels

Boris Johnson has sent his altered Brexit plan to EU officials, publishing a four-page accompanying letter to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. That letter was headed: "A fair and reasonable compromise."

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside the venue for the Conservative Party conference (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker a four-page letter on Wednesday offering what he described as a "fair and reasonable" compromise to get Brexit over the line before the October 31 deadline.

The proposal said it would be a "failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible" if the two sides failed to reach an agreement. He added that "both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise" to get a "rapid" deal done in time.

No backstop, but also few details, for Northern Ireland

The core suggestion in the letter was the abolition of the backstop for Northern Ireland — an insurance policy designed to ensure there is no return to customs posts or other infrastructure on the UK border in Ireland.

Instead, the government suggested "the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods including agrifoods." The letter offered few details on how or whether this could be achieved and said it should depend on consent from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland's Assembly at Stormont has not been in session since January 2017.

"This zone would eliminate all regulatory checks for trade in goods," Johnson wrote.

Johnson's letter said that most paperwork could be "conducted electronically as goods move between the two countries," but also accepted the need for "a very small number of physical checks" at traders' premises or other points on the supply chain.

Read more: Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

jsi/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Merkel points to Brexit role as WTO forecasts global economic slowdown

Europe is not without blame for the global economic slowdown, with Brexit adding to uncertainty worldwide, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. She had met with leaders of international financial institutions in Berlin. (02.10.2019)  

Fact check: As Brexit looms, how dependent is Ireland on British trade?

The border has dominated Irish thoughts on Brexit. Amid the political tensions, several English voices have called for Ireland's dependence on UK trade to be used as leverage in negotiations. Are they right? (04.02.2019)  

Britain's Boris Johnson won't quit, vows to 'get Brexit done'

The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government. (29.09.2019)  

Brexit report: UK to propose Irish backstop alternative

Britain's government is reportedly set to release its plans for customs posts away from the UK border in Ireland. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fending off groping allegations as he prepares his final Brexit push. (01.10.2019)  

Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

The clock is ticking, and all eyes are on London. But a no-deal Brexit will also have a lasting impact on the overseas territories. DW explains. (27.09.2019)  

UK: Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog over possible corruption

Johnson has been referred to a police watchdog over allegations of corruption during his time as London mayor. Meanwhile, he is facing a possible no confidence vote next week. (28.09.2019)  

The Irish border — what you need to know

These days, the Northern Ireland peace process and free trade mean you'd hardly notice that there was a border separating two parts of the Emerald Isle. Brexit could make things complicated once again. (23.01.2019)  

Bertelsmann: EU Single Market boosts per capita incomes by almost €1,000 a year

A comprehensive study by the Bertelmann Foundation has examined the impact of the EU's internal market on real incomes in European regions. (08.05.2019)  

Brussels calls out UK's Boris Johnson over fishy anecdote

The EU has accused UK leadership hopeful Boris Johnson of fake news over his complaint that "Brussels bureaucrats" made life hard for smoked herring sellers. It emerged that the rules were made by the UK, and not the EU. (19.07.2019)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far. (01.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Anomalia: Brexit along the Irish border  

Related content

Grenze Irland - Nordirland

Brexit report: UK to propose Irish backstop alternative 01.10.2019

Britain's government is reportedly set to release its plans for customs posts away from the UK border in Ireland. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fending off groping allegations as he prepares his final Brexit push.

Manchester Parteitag der Konservativen

Britain's Boris Johnson won't quit, vows to 'get Brexit done' 29.09.2019

The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government.

Luxemburg UK-Brexit | EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker mit dem britischen Premierminister Boris Johnson

No Brexit breakthrough as Johnson meets Juncker, EU says 16.09.2019

Salmon, snails, and the Irish backstop were on the menu for the UK prime minister and European Commission president. But a day of deadlock ended ignominously for Boris Johnson.

Advertisement