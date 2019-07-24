UK's Boris Johnson promises MPs 'new golden age' after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday told Parliament that he was committed to the October 31 deadline to leave the EU "for the purpose of uniting and re-energizing our great United Kingdom and making this country the greatest place on earth."

"I would prefer us to leave the EU with a deal. I believe it is possible even at this late stage [to negotiate a deal]," Johnson said. "But certain things must be clear: the Withdrawal Agreement agreed by my predecessor has been rejected three times by this House."

He called for negotiating new terms with the EU, but said that it would not include the Northern Irish backstop, seen as a precondition for any deal by the EU and particularly the Republic of Ireland.

'New golden age'

Johnson said preparing for a no-deal Brexit is a "top priority" for his government. "It is about having a clear economic strategy in all scenarios," he said.

"Today is the first day of a new approach, which will end with our exit from the European Union on October 31," Johnson said. "We will look back on this period, this extraordinary period, as the beginning of a new golden age for our United Kingdom."

But opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hit back, saying Britons "do not trust this prime minister to make the right decisions."

"He has hastily thrown together a hard-right Cabinet," said Corbyn. "If the prime minister has confidence in his plan, he should go back to the people with that plan. Labour will oppose any deal that fails to protect jobs, workers right or environmental protections."

If there would a second referendum, Corbyn said the Labour party would support remaining in the EU over a Conservative-brokered Brexit or a no-deal Brexit. Johnson said Corbyn — for decades one of Labour's most outspoken euroskeptics — has been convinced "by his honorable friends" and is now a "Remainer."

'Pivotal movement'

Johnson had earlier told his Cabinet members that "we have a momentous task ahead" in preparing to leave the EU.

"At a pivotal moment in our country's history we are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on October 31 or indeed earlier, no ifs, no buts," Johnson said.

The opposition Labour Party has rejected an attempt by the Liberal Democrats to table a no-confidence vote in Parliament, saying it would "only strengthen Boris Johnson's hand."

Parliament is set to adjourn until September after Thursday's session. Nevertheless, Johnson told Cabinet that his new government "would not wait" in its bid to ready an EU exit in less than 100 days.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Sajid Javid — Chancellor of the Exchequer The son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, Javid moves from the role of Home Secretary to another of the UK's Great Offices of State — chancellor of the Exchequer. He actually backed Remain in the 2016 referendum. As the UK’s finance minister, the Deutsche Bank veteran replaces Philip Hammond, who quit hours ahead of Johnson’s appointment.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Dominic Raab — Foreign Secretary Raab, who resigned from Theresa May's government in opposition to the divorce agreement struck with Brussels while he was Brexit secretary, was named Britain's foreign secretary — one of the most senior roles in government. Raab also takes on the mantle of first secretary of state, meaning he will deputize for Johnson when the prime minister is absent.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Priti Patel — Home Secretary Patel, an arch-Brexiter and former minister, returns to government as home secretary — the title given to the UK's interior minister. She's seen as a hardliner within the party on most matters, not least Europe. Patel, who was fired by May for having secret meetings with the Israeli government, was a staunch opponent of the former prime minister's withdrawal deal.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Matt Hancock – Health Secretary Hancock was among the initial contenders to replace Theresa May, but he didn’t last long in the race. Although he campaigned for Remain during the referendum, Hancock has said he now believes Britain should leave the EU. He's one of a few former Remainers who gets to stay.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Michael Gove – Cabinet Secretary The fact that Johnson's former Vote Leave colleague Gove, who moves from the environment brief, finds a place in Cabinet could be seen as a surprise. He was responsible for derailing Johnson’s post-referendum leadership bid in 2016, before standing for the leadership himself. The Cabinet Office role means he will be close to Brexit negotiations, and preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Gavin Williamson – Education Secretary A former chief whip, Williamson was sacked as defense minister in a stinging letter by Theresa May earlier this year. He allegedly leaked details of a government deal involving Chinese company Huawei, but strongly denied this. He now takes over the education portfolio.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Jacob Rees-Mogg – Leader of the House of Commons Despite it being his first Cabinet post, Rees-Mogg is one of the most recognizable faces of the pro-Brexit camp in Parliament. As chair of the European Research Group, he actively pressured Theresa May's government to implement Brexit. MP for a rural English constituency, the son of a media baron, a staunch Catholic, and an old Etonian like Johnson, Rees-Mogg's background is in investment banking.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Andrea Leadsom – Business Secretary A devout Brexiteer, Leadsom was a prominent member of the Leave referendum campaign. She has twice run for Tory leadership and failed — reaching the head-to-head with Theresa May in 2016. An interview gaffe led to her quitting the race before it really began, allowing May to take office unopposed. She was promoted to leader of the House of Commons thereafter, and now takes another step up.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Ben Wallace – Defense Secretary Wallace, a lesser known Scottish lawmaker, started his political career as a Member of the Scottish Parliament. Beforehand, he served in the British military for eight years, during which he was deployed to Germany and Northern Ireland, among others. In the run-up to Brexit, he campaigned for the Remain camp. Reportedly, he was Johnson's second choice. Jeremy Hunt is said to have refused the job.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Amber Rudd – Work and Pensions Secretary Rudd is one of few survivors from the ancien regime, staying in the same post as Work and Pensions Secretary. In the run-up to the Brexit referendum, she campaigned for the UK to remain. She previously served as home secretary under Theresa May and was seen as a close ally of the former PM. She famously stood in for May, who declined to take part, at an election debate against Jeremy Corbyn.

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet Jo Johnson – Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jo Johnson is an anti-Brexit lawmaker and Boris' younger brother. Jo quit his former Cabinet post in protest at the terms of the proposed deal to leave the EU, and has advocated a second referendum on whether to actually leave. As his brother once was, long ago now, he's seen as a left-leaning, europhile member of the Tories. Author: Richard Connor, Lewis Sanders IV



