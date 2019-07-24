 UK′s Boris Johnson promises MPs ′new golden age′ after Brexit | News | DW | 25.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK's Boris Johnson promises MPs 'new golden age' after Brexit

The British prime minister has vowed to push through Brexit — even without a deal. Johnson has backed an October 31 deadline to leave the EU, describing it as the beginning of a "new golden age for the United Kingdom."

Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday told Parliament that he was committed to the October 31 deadline to leave the EU "for the purpose of uniting and re-energizing our great United Kingdom and making this country the greatest place on earth."

"I believe it is possible even at this late stage [to negotiate a deal]," Johnson said. "But certain things must be clear: the Withdrawal Agreement agreed by my predecessor has been rejected three times by this House."

He called for negotiating new terms with the EU, but said that it would not include the Northern Irish backstop, seen as a precondition for any deal by the EU and particularly the Republic of Ireland.

Read more: Boris Johnson's 5 most urgent tasks as UK prime minister

'New golden age'

Johnson said preparing for a no-deal Brexit is a "top priority" for his government. "It is about having a clear economic strategy in all scenarios," he said.

"This is the first day of a new approach which will start with our departure from the European Union on October 31," Johnson said. It will mark the beginning of a "new golden age for the United Kingdom."

But opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hit back, saying Britons "do not trust this prime minister to make the right decisions."

"He has hastily thrown together a hard-right Cabinet," said Corbyn. "If the prime minister has confidence in his plan, he should go back to the people with that plan. Labour will oppose any deal that fails to protect jobs, workers right or environmental protections."

If there would a second referendum, Corbyn said the Labour party would support remaining in the EU over a Conservative-brokered Brexit or a no-deal Brexit. Johnson said Corbyn — for decades one of Labour's most outspoken euroskeptics — has been convinced "by his honorable friends" and is now a "Remainer."

Read more: Opinion: Boris Johnson's clowning glory

'Pivotal movement'

Johnson had earlier told his Cabinet members that "we have a momentous task ahead" in preparing to leave the EU.

"At a pivotal moment in our country's history we are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on October 31 or indeed earlier, no ifs, no buts," Johnson said.

The opposition Labour Party has rejected an attempt by the Liberal Democrats to table a no-confidence vote in Parliament, saying it would "only strengthen Boris Johnson's hand."

Parliament is set to adjourn until September after Thursday's session. Nevertheless, Johnson told Cabinet that his new government "would not wait" in its bid to ready an EU exit in less than 100 days.

Read more: German politicians in two minds about Boris Johnson 

This is a developing story. More to follow…

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • UK Sajid Javid (Reuters/T. Melville)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Sajid Javid — Chancellor of the Exchequer

    The son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, Javid moves from the role of Home Secretary to another of the UK's Great Offices of State — chancellor of the Exchequer. He actually backed Remain in the 2016 referendum. As the UK’s finance minister, the Deutsche Bank veteran replaces Philip Hammond, who quit hours ahead of Johnson’s appointment.

  • Dominic Raab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Dunham)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Dominic Raab — Foreign Secretary

    Raab, who resigned from Theresa May's government in opposition to the divorce agreement struck with Brussels while he was Brexit secretary, was named Britain's foreign secretary — one of the most senior roles in government. Raab also takes on the mantle of first secretary of state, meaning he will deputize for Johnson when the prime minister is absent.

  • Priti Patel - Home Secretary (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Grant)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Priti Patel — Home Secretary

    Patel, an arch-Brexiter and former minister, returns to government as home secretary — the title given to the UK's interior minister. She's seen as a hardliner within the party on most matters, not least Europe. Patel, who was fired by May for having secret meetings with the Israeli government, was a staunch opponent of the former prime minister's withdrawal deal.

  • Matt Hancock (Imago/P. Maclaine)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Matt Hancock – Health Secretary

    Hancock was among the initial contenders to replace Theresa May, but he didn’t last long in the race. Although he campaigned for Remain during the referendum, Hancock has said he now believes Britain should leave the EU. He's one of a few former Remainers who gets to stay.

  • Michael Gove (Getty Images/C. J. Ratcliff)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Michael Gove – Cabinet Secretary

    The fact that Johnson's former Vote Leave colleague Gove, who moves from the environment brief, finds a place in Cabinet could be seen as a surprise. He was responsible for derailing Johnson’s post-referendum leadership bid in 2016, before standing for the leadership himself. The Cabinet Office role means he will be close to Brexit negotiations, and preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

  • Gavin Williamson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Photo/F. Seco)

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Gavin Williamson – Education Secretary

    A former chief whip, Williamson was sacked as defense minister in a stinging letter by Theresa May earlier this year. He allegedly leaked details of a government deal involving Chinese company Huawei, but strongly denied this. He now takes over the education portfolio.

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Jacob Rees-Mogg – Leader of the House of Commons

    Despite it being his first Cabinet post, Rees-Mogg is one of the most recognizable faces of the pro-Brexit camp in Parliament. As chair of the European Research Group, he actively pressured Theresa May's government to implement Brexit. MP for a rural English constituency, the son of a media baron, a staunch Catholic, and an old Etonian like Johnson, Rees-Mogg's background is in investment banking.

  • Andrea Leadsom

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Andrea Leadsom – Business Secretary

    A devout Brexiteer, Leadsom was a prominent member of the Leave referendum campaign. She has twice run for Tory leadership and failed — reaching the head-to-head with Theresa May in 2016. An interview gaffe led to her quitting the race before it really began, allowing May to take office unopposed. She was promoted to leader of the House of Commons thereafter, and now takes another step up.

  • Ben Wallace

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Ben Wallace – Defense Secretary

    Wallace, a lesser known Scottish lawmaker, started his political career as a Member of the Scottish Parliament. Beforehand, he served in the British military for eight years, during which he was deployed to Germany and Northern Ireland, among others. In the run-up to Brexit, he campaigned for the Remain camp. Reportedly, he was Johnson's second choice. Jeremy Hunt is said to have refused the job.

  • Amber Rudd

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Amber Rudd – Work and Pensions Secretary

    Rudd is one of few survivors from the ancien regime, staying in the same post as Work and Pensions Secretary. In the run-up to the Brexit referendum, she campaigned for the UK to remain. She previously served as home secretary under Theresa May and was seen as a close ally of the former PM. She famously stood in for May, who declined to take part, at an election debate against Jeremy Corbyn.

  • Jo Johnson

    Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

    Jo Johnson – Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

    Jo Johnson is an anti-Brexit lawmaker and Boris' younger brother. Jo quit his former Cabinet post in protest at the terms of the proposed deal to leave the EU, and has advocated a second referendum on whether to actually leave. As his brother once was, long ago now, he's seen as a left-leaning, europhile member of the Tories.

    Author: Richard Connor, Lewis Sanders IV


ls/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

German politicians in two minds about Boris Johnson

International reactions to Boris Johnson becoming the UK's new prime minister have been mostly positive so far. But what do politicians and business leaders here in Germany think? (24.07.2019)  

UK's Boris Johnson fills Cabinet with close allies

Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed several key supporters to top jobs as he makes plans to take the UK out of the EU by October 31. Several ministers stood down before they could be pushed. (24.07.2019)  

Boris Johnson's 5 most urgent tasks as UK prime minister

Incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have scant time to settle in to his new job. The UK's challenges and tasks are many and formidable, to say the least. So what is on his to-do list? (24.07.2019)  

Opinion: Boris Johnson's clowning glory

The UK got the news on Tuesday that Boris Johnson is the next Tory party leader and is now set to become the country's new prime minister. Rob Mudge asks how it could all go so horribly wrong. (23.07.2019)  

Who is Boris Johnson, Britain's next prime minister?

A penchant for gaffes, extramarital affairs and fanning the flames of euroskepticism: Meet the man who is set to become Britain's next leader. Paola Totaro reports from London. (23.07.2019)  

Boris Johnson's new Cabinet

The UK's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, has carried out a major overhaul at the top of government. The new premier installed some close allies in the top posts, as he prepares to take the Britain out of the EU. (25.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

UK Boris Johnson tritt in die 10 Downing Street ein

UK's Boris Johnson fills Cabinet with close allies 24.07.2019

Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed several key supporters to top jobs as he makes plans to take the UK out of the EU by October 31. Several ministers stood down before they could be pushed.

UK Boris Johnson tritt in die 10 Downing Street ein

+++ Boris Johnson becomes prime minister — live updates +++ 24.07.2019

Boris Johnson has assumed control of Britain, taking over from Theresa May. Parliament has paid tribute to May's public service and she has said she is happy to hand over the leadership to a fellow conservative.

Duell um die Downing Street - Boris Johnson

German politicians in two minds about Boris Johnson 24.07.2019

International reactions to Boris Johnson becoming the UK's new prime minister have been mostly positive so far. But what do politicians and business leaders here in Germany think?

Advertisement