Ukrainians try to look forward to Christmas

ConflictsUkraineUkrainians try to look forward to ChristmasTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMax Zander12/20/2024December 20, 2024As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches its third anniversary, the toll is visible across the country. Every day, families bury loved ones who've been killed. But many are also trying to create a festive atmosphere for the Christmas holidays.https://p.dw.com/p/4oOjQAdvertisement