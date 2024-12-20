  1. Skip to content
Ukrainians try to look forward to Christmas

Max Zander
December 20, 2024

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches its third anniversary, the toll is visible across the country. Every day, families bury loved ones who've been killed. But many are also trying to create a festive atmosphere for the Christmas holidays.

