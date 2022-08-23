 Ukrainians celebrate first Independence Day during war | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.08.2022

DW News

Ukrainians celebrate first Independence Day during war

Western leaders reaffirm their support for Ukraine

Western leaders reaffirm their support for Ukraine 23.08.2022

The Russian attack on Ukraine has precipitated a major shift in German policy.

War in Ukraine: Germany's watershed moment 23.08.2022

The Day with Brent Goff: More Weapons for Ukraine

The Day with Brent Goff: More Weapons for Ukraine 23.08.2022

This year, the Independence Day of Ukraine also marks six months since Russia's invasion began.

Ukraine fears Russian air strikes on independence day 23.08.2022

After decades of advances, the number of democratic countries seems to have ground to a halt.

Democracies on the edge: What's behind the shift towards autocracy? 24.08.2022

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) during their meeting at the Montreal Science Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on August 22, 2022. - Chancellor Scholz and German Economic Minister Robert Habeck are visiting Canada to discuss energy trade. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

Canada and Germany sign hydrogen deal 24.08.2022

DW visited with those who lived through the earliest attack on a residential building in Kyiv.

Ukraine War six months in: Remembering the first missile 24.08.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 24.08.2022

27.06.2022 *** Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 27, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The Ukraine war and Germany's paradigm shift 24.08.2022

The war in Ukraine has been raging for six months. It has also changed Germany, shattering certainties forcing politicians to impose new measures and to announce a turning point.

Kyiv, Ukraine - August 23, 2022 - President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L to R, front) head for a meeting with the press in Konstytutsii (Constitution) Square outside the Verkhovna Rada building on National Flag Day, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo by Ruslan Kaniuka/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will retake Crimea 23.08.2022

Speaking at the Crimea Platform conference, Ukraine's president has said Kyiv will use any means it deems fit to recapture the peninsula. He also pledged a strong response to any Russian attacks on Independence Day.

Soccer Football - Ukrainian Premier League - Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - August 23, 2022 Shakhtar Donetsk's Sergiy Kryvtsov in action with FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv's Andriy Remenyuk and Illia Zubkov REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine: Football season kicks off despite Russian invasion 23.08.2022

Six months after Russia invaded the country, the Ukrainian men's football Premier League resumed. For safety reasons, the games will take place without spectators.

23/03/2022 Cottbus. Ein Junge hält eine kleine Summe ukrainische Münzen und Geldscheine in die Kamera. Politiker mehrerer Parteien haben eine schnelle Lösung für den Umgang mit der ukrainischen Währung gefordert. Viele Geflüchtete hätten Schwierigkeiten, die Landeswährung Hrywnja in Deutschland umzutauschen.

Ukraine battles to avoid hyperinflation as war costs soar 22.08.2022

Ukraine's central bank has been de facto printing money to pay its troops, but the measure is unsustainable. More international support is vital, but how much new cash could be raised domestically?