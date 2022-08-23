Ukrainians celebrate first Independence Day during war

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The war in Ukraine has been raging for six months. It has also changed Germany, shattering certainties forcing politicians to impose new measures and to announce a turning point.
Speaking at the Crimea Platform conference, Ukraine's president has said Kyiv will use any means it deems fit to recapture the peninsula. He also pledged a strong response to any Russian attacks on Independence Day.
Six months after Russia invaded the country, the Ukrainian men's football Premier League resumed. For safety reasons, the games will take place without spectators.
Ukraine's central bank has been de facto printing money to pay its troops, but the measure is unsustainable. More international support is vital, but how much new cash could be raised domestically?
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version