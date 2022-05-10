Ukrainian refugees thank Japanese villagers with borscht

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Students who fled the war in Ukraine cook up some traditional beetroot soup for the Japanese village that took them in.
Japan has quickly opened its borders to Ukrainian refugees, but the country has a long history of denying entry to people seeking safety from conflicts. Human rights activists hope that will now change.
A recent heat wave caused India to ban wheat exports. Experts say adapting farming practices and growing more millets can ensure India's food security.
Moscow has condemned Japan's decision to not invite its representatives to the annual ceremonies marking the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.
US President Biden's recent diplomatic tour has reassured allies of Washington's commitment to Asia. But China wants to present itself as an alternative to US-led order.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version