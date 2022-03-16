Ukrainian refugee describes ordeal of fleeing war

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Day by day, tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee the war. Critics of the regime in Russia are leaving their country, as well.
The US and EU strongly criticized attacks by Russia on civilians. Meanwhile, Mariupol authorities are searching for survivors from a bombed out theater. DW has the latest.
The Ukrainian president has addressed the German parliament for the first time, following a series of appeals Zelenskyy had been making to leaders.
The #TechForUkraine campaign hopes to match aid groups with IT companies willing to help for free. The focus is both on the distribution of material aid and on the helping against Russian cyberattacks.
