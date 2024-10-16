  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian president presents plan to end war with Russia

Craig Crowther
October 16, 2024

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his long-awaited victory plan to end his country's war with Russia. His plan includes Ukrainian NATO membership and permission for strikes inside Russia. Reactions in the West have so far been muted.

