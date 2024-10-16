Ukrainian president presents plan to end war with Russia

ConflictsUkraineUkrainian president presents plan to end war with RussiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineCraig Crowther10/16/2024October 16, 2024Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his long-awaited victory plan to end his country's war with Russia. His plan includes Ukrainian NATO membership and permission for strikes inside Russia. Reactions in the West have so far been muted.https://p.dw.com/p/4lt2AAdvertisement