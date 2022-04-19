 Ukrainian MP Halyna Vasylchenko talks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Ukrainian MP Halyna Vasylchenko talks to DW

Watch video 04:54

More in the Media Center

Sanctions are not going to stop the war: Samuel Ramani, Russian Politics Expert

Sanctions are not going to stop the war: Samuel Ramani, Russian Politics Expert 19.04.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - APRIL 17, 2022: A close view of a bullt hole in one of the windows in the city of Rubizhne. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS]

Ukraine war: Russia's renewed ambitions in the east 20.04.2022

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A woman mourns as medical workers retrieve the body of her father, following Russian shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Ukraine war: Carnage on the streets of Kharkiv 18.04.2022

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 18: Smoke rises after five aimed missile strikes hit Lviv, Ukraine on April 18, 2022. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes on Lviv 18.04.2022

More from DW News

April 9, 2022, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Having seen the latest chapter of atrocities commited by the Russian military in Bucha and the missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station, Ukrainians, Ukrainian refugees, Germans, and people from around the world stood together to demand a stop to Russia s military aggression and for Europe to fortify Ukraine s defensed. Munich Germany - ZUMAb160 20220409_zbp_b160_010 Copyright: xSachellexBabbarx

Ukrainian refugees: How is the EU coping? 20.04.2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of emergency due to heavy floods in the Eastern part of South Africa.

After the floods in South Africa 20.04.2022

News Bilder des Tages April 19, 2022, Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2022 Khan Yunis Palestinian Territory - ZUMAap3_ 20220419_zaf_ap3_001 Copyright: xAshrafxAmrax

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.04.2022

2019, Deutschlannd, Ein Schützenpanzer der Bundeswehr vom Typ Marder, fährt bei der Informationslehrübung Landoperationen 2019 über ein Hindernis.

DW talks to German politician Ralf Stegner on Ukraine military aid 20.04.2022

Read also

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) gibt ein Pressestatement im Kanzleramt. Scholz hat nach den Gräueltaten russicher Truppen im ukrainischen Butscha neue Sanktionen gegen Russland in Aussicht gestellt.

Opinion: Germany, scapegoat of the Ukraine war 19.04.2022

Germany is being criticized by Ukraine and other countries in Europe, but that is unfair says DW's Marco Müller, because Germany is doing more to help Kyiv than almost any other country.

FILE PHOTO: A boy rides a scooter near a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Ukraine seeks to evacuate thousands of civilians from Mariupol — live updates 20.04.2022

Ukraine says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor allowing civilians to escape the besieged city. Follow DW for the latest.

***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von der staatlichen russischen Bildagentur TASS*** MARIUPOL, DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - APRIL 17, 2022: Servicemen of Chechnya s Akhmat Volunteer Battalion control the Mariupol Iron and Steel Works captured by the armed forces of Russia and Donetsk People s Republic from the Ukrainian army. The Russian Armed Forces are carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine. Sergei Bobylev/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS12D23E

West pledges weapons for Ukraine as Russia hits Donbas — as it happened 19.04.2022

Several Western leaders have vowed to send more, and heavier, weapons to Kyiv as Russia launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. Follow DW for the latest.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a statement after talks with European leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden, in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Pool

Germany's Scholz tries to dodge criticism over Ukraine heavy weapons deliveries 19.04.2022

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said his government is providing money to arms manufacturers, but added that the Bundeswehr has nothing more to offer amid mounting criticism.