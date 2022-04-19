Ukrainian MP Halyna Vasylchenko talks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany is being criticized by Ukraine and other countries in Europe, but that is unfair says DW's Marco Müller, because Germany is doing more to help Kyiv than almost any other country.
Ukraine says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor allowing civilians to escape the besieged city. Follow DW for the latest.
Several Western leaders have vowed to send more, and heavier, weapons to Kyiv as Russia launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. Follow DW for the latest.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said his government is providing money to arms manufacturers, but added that the Bundeswehr has nothing more to offer amid mounting criticism.
