Ukrainian fruit producers prop up war-torn economy

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Since Russia's invasion, exports from Ukraine have become scarce. At Berlin's fruit trade show, producers push to keep business ties strong.
The Russian currency has staged a remarkable comeback after taking a massive beating due to Western sanctions on Moscow. The United States has said the ruble's recovery is being fueled by "a lot of manipulation."
The EU has proposed new sanctions against Russia, as US officials plan to announce theirs on Wednesday along with G7 and other partners. Several more European states have expelled Russian diplomats.
A fifth sanctions package is being put together this week over Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Wiggle room around energy supplies seems the only space left to maneuver.
Almost 70% of the European Union's imports of thermal coal, which is used to generate electricity, come from Russia. Germany and Poland are particularly vulnerable to an EU embargo on Russian coal.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version