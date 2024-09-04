Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba tenders resignation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his resignation, the parliamentary speaker says. The move comes ahead of a major government reshuffle.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has become the latest member of the country's Cabinet to step down as part of a major government reshuffle, parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced on Wednesday.

Stefanchuk said lawmakers would discuss the request shortly. A parliamentary vote, one that is usually considered a formality, is expected by the end of the day.

In his letter, Kuleba, 43, gave no reason for his move.

Five ministers already stepped down on Tuesday, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying changes to the government are necessary to strengthen it and achieve Kyiv's aims amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

"Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions should be configured so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need — for all of us," he said on Tuesday.

More than half of ministers are expected to change during the reshuffle.

An outspoken voice for Ukraine

Kuleba, who became foreign minister in March 2020, is noted for vehemently conveying the message of Ukraine's needs at an international level amid the invasion.

Kuleba has a doctorate in international law and has held a number of positions related to foreign affairs since 2003.

In July, he became the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia's full-scale invasion began 2 1/2 years ago.

So far, he is the most senior Ukrainian minister to offer to step down amid the planned reshuffle.

tj/nm (Reuters, AFP)