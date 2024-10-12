  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian forces struggle to retain control of Russian land

Rebecca Ritters in Sumy, Ukraine
December 10, 2024

Nearly four months into Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, military officials admit it's slipping away. Whether the Ukrainians can hold onto parts of Russia's Kursk region is a question no one on the war front can answer.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nyMs
Rebecca Ritters stands in a street in the West Bank with a bullet proof vest on that says "press"
Rebecca Ritters DW correspondent and news anchor currently covering Israel and the Palestinian Territories.rebeccaritters
