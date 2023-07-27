  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian fencer wins historic bout against Russian opponent

21 minutes ago

Olha Kharlan has become the first athlete representing Ukraine to play against a Russian competitor since the 2022 invasion. Kharlan refused to shake the Russian's hand.

https://p.dw.com/p/4USx3
Ukraine's Olha Kharlan fencing against Russian Anna Smirnova in Milan
Ukraine's Olha Kharlan defeated Russian Anna Smirnova 17-5Image: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan claimed victory on Thursday after she became the first athlete from her country to compete against a Russian opponent since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kharlan defeated Russian fencer Anna Smirnova 15-7 at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, Italy.

The four-time world saber champion was cheered on by around 20 members of the Ukrainian delegation chanting "Slava Ukraini" ("Glory to Ukraine").

After the bout, the Russian walked up to Kharlan and extended her left hand.

However, the Ukrainian only shook her head briefly and held her saber out to her opponent before leaving the fencing piste.

Smirnova, furious at the snub, remained seated on the piste for another 10 minutes after the bout.

Anna Smirnova sitting in a chair on the fencing piste
Russian fencer Anna Smirnova remained seated for 10 minutes after Ukraine's Olha Kharlan declined to shake her handImage: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine relaxes Russian athlete policy

Smirnova competed not as part of a Russian team but under a neutral banner.

Ukraine's Sports Ministry previously had a policy of barring athletes from competing against  Russian or Belarusian athletes, even if they competed as neutrals.

But on Wednesday night, this policy was changed to only refer to Russians and Belarusians who officially compete on behalf of their countries, meaning Kharlan was free to verse Smirnova.

Kharlan had voiced opposition to the rule that had prevented her from versing Russians and Belarusians.

Olha Kharlan cheering on the fencing piste after her win
Olha Kharlan celebrated her win at the World Fencing Championships in MilanImage: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

She pointed to the example of Ukrainian tennis players competing as individuals —  rather than representing their home country — to verse Russians and Belarusians.

These Ukrainian tennis players also chose not to shake hands with their Russian opponents.

"It is important to our nation we do not remain on the couch," Kharlan previously said in an interview with the AFP news agency.

zc/fb (AFP, SID)

