Ukrainian diver suspected in 2022 gas pipeline explosion

CrimeGermanyUkrainian diver suspected in 2022 gas pipeline explosionNicole Frölich | Nina Haase in Berlin08/14/2024August 14, 2024Warsaw confirmed it received a German arrest warrant for a Ukrainian national, who previously resided in Poland. The man is suspected of the 2022 sabotage of the two offshore Nord Stream gas pipelines delivering Russian gas to Germany.