Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane crashes near Tehran: Iranian media

A Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed on Wednesday shortly after take-off from Imam Khomeini airport, Tehran's main international airport, several Iranian media outlets reported.

According to Iranian news agency Fars, the Boeing 737 was carrying at least 170 passengers and crew members. Fars reported that the crash was suspected to have been caused by technical issues, as did Iran's official news agency IRNA.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Iran's civil aviation spokesperson Reza Jafarzadeh said that an investigation team was present at the site of the crash close to the airport in the southwestern peripheries of Tehran, the Associated Press reported.

"After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport it crashed between Parand and Shahriar," Jafarzadeh said. "An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.''

Flight tracker Flightradar24 tweeted that it was following the reports.



According to FlightRadar24, flight data from Imam Khomeini International Airport showed that a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward.

The Boeing 737 had left Tehran bound for Kiev, Iran's Isna news agency said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq hosting US forces in retaliation for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

The Boeing 737-800 have been involved in a number of fatal accidents over the years. In March 2016, a Flydubai 737-800 from Dubai crashed while trying to land at Rostov-on-Don airport in Russia. Sixty-two people aboard lost their lives.

The Boeing 737-800 is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for almost 10 months following two crashes, one in Ethiopia and the other in Indonesia.

The Boeing Company, based in Chicago, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. We are updating this article as information comes in.

mvb/se (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.