 Ukrainian advances in east, south ′quite significant′: Mike Martin | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 05.10.2022

DW News

Ukrainian advances in east, south 'quite significant': Mike Martin

Russia holds sham referendums

Russia holds sham referendums 23.09.2022

The Russian defense ministry says it withdrew its troops from the strategically important town in eastern Ukraine.

Russian military confirms pull-out of Lyman 01.10.2022

26.9.2022, Eine Kolonne von Flüchtlingen aus russisch besetzten Gebieten wartet an dem Chekpoint vor der Stadt Saporischschja. Das Bild wurde am 26.09.2022 gemacht.

Rise in people fleeing eastern Ukraine after sham referendums 29.09.2022

Moscow-installed officials say 87 to 99 percent of residents voted yes to being annexed.

Separatists request annexation from Russia after vote 28.09.2022

Palestinian refugees risk their lives to flee Lebanon Ort: Lebanon Schlagwörter: Lebanon crisis, refugee, migrant, Sendedatum: 05.10.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: A Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

Palestinian refugees risk their lives to flee Lebanon 05.10.2022

Optimism on front line in Ukraine's south Ort: Kherson region Sendedatum: 05.10.2022 A Ukrainian sergeant near the front line in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

Ukraine claims significant gains in south and east 05.10.2022

A protester shows a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration to support Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran's strict Islamic dress code. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Europeans show support for Iran protests 04.10.2022

02/10/2022*** Ukrainian troops pose for a photo in Lyman, Ukraine in this picture released in social media October 1, 2022. Courtesy of Oleksiy Biloshytskyi/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Ukraine continues to regain territory 04.10.2022

A Ukrainian serviceman Petro, 32, walks in a trench on a position held by the Ukrainian army between southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson on June 12, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces sweep south toward Russian-held Kherson 03.10.2022

The Ukrainian military is reportedly advancing against Russian troops along the western bank of the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine. The news comes days after Kyiv made major gains in the eastern part of the country.

Mitglieder der Familie Slushcenko stehen neben ihrem Haus, das nach ukrainischen Angaben bei einem russischen Bombenangriff schwer beschädigt wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy reports 'fast and powerful' advance in the south 04.10.2022

Ukraine's president said "dozens of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian sham referendum." Meanwhile, the US pledged $625 million in military aid, including HIMARS rocket launchers. DW has the latest.

Police officers walk at Red Square in front of constructions reading the words ''Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Russia'', with the St. Basil's Cathedral and Lenin Mausoleum in the background, ahead of a planned concert in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the four regions of Ukraine that held a referendum on joining Russia will attend a ceremony to sign documents on the regions' incorporation into Russia, which will be followed by a big concert on Red Square. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russia-Ukraine updates: EU summons top Russian diplomat over annexations 03.10.2022

The EU has summoned the top Russian diplomat to the bloc over the attempt to annex parts of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog said the head of the Zaporizhzhia plant has been released. Follow DW for more.

Russian troops withdraw from Ukrainian town of Lyman

Russian troops withdraw from Ukrainian town of Lyman 01.10.2022

Russia's military has acknowledged its withdrawal from the strategically important town of Lyman in Donetsk. The town is in the areas Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared as annexed Russian territory.