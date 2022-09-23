Ukrainian advances in east, south 'quite significant': Mike Martin

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The Ukrainian military is reportedly advancing against Russian troops along the western bank of the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine. The news comes days after Kyiv made major gains in the eastern part of the country.
Ukraine's president said "dozens of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian sham referendum." Meanwhile, the US pledged $625 million in military aid, including HIMARS rocket launchers. DW has the latest.
The EU has summoned the top Russian diplomat to the bloc over the attempt to annex parts of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog said the head of the Zaporizhzhia plant has been released. Follow DW for more.
Russia's military has acknowledged its withdrawal from the strategically important town of Lyman in Donetsk. The town is in the areas Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared as annexed Russian territory.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version