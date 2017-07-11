Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges citizens to fight — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges citizens to drive out Russian troops

Russia assaults Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha after announcing a cease-fire

Poland says nearly 800,000 refugees arrived from Ukraine

Minister: Germany will take in refugees from Ukraine regardless of nationality

In an interview for German paper Bild am Sonntag, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Germany will take in refugees from Ukraine regardless of their nationality.

"We want to save lives. That doesn't depend on the passport," Faeser said.

"The vast majority of those who fled are Ukrainian nationals. People from other countries who already had a permanent right of residence in Ukraine bring this status with them," Faeser explained.

"They don't have to go through a complex asylum procedure either."

Faeser described European cooperation in helping refugees from Ukraine as "historic."

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to drive Russian troops out of the country.

"We have to go outside! We have to fight! Whenever there is an opportunity," Zelensky said in a video message.

Zelensky added that ordinary, unarmed people had opposed Russian units in several cities, including the southern port city of Kherson. He said it was important to prevent the establishment of more pro-Russian so-called "people's republics" on Ukrainian territory similar to the two currently self-declared in eastern Ukraine.

Addressing the people of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Zelenskyy said that if Russians "have not erased you memory through propaganda, if your eyes are not closed in fear - fight, for your rights, you freedom, for Ukraine."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Saturday

Russia said it resumed attacks on the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha after having accused Ukraine of breaking the cease-fire deal. Ukraine claimed that Russian shelling had not stopped after the cease-fire was announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian forces of sabotaging the cease-fire effort, claiming that the actions of Ukraine's leadership called into question the future of the country's statehood.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the US lawmakers over Zoom, calling for it to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine and making a "desperate plea" for the US to send more planes.

Over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began at the end of last month.

Credit card companies Visa and MasterCard announced separately that they were suspending operations in Russia.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, offering to mediate to end the war.

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help Escape from Mariupol Residents in the besieged port city of Mariupol say they are running out of water and have no more electricity or gas. City officials were forced to postpone the planned evacuation of civilians along a humanitarian corridor after Russia violated the agreed upon cease-fire on Saturday.

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help Desperate for food and medial aid "We are simply being destroyed," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko in a televised broadcast ahead of the planned cease-fire. After five days of bombardment from Russian troops, city officials had hoped to evacuate some of the 400,000 residents and create a safe corridor to bring in much-needed food and medicine.

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help Volnovakha: Cut off from the outside world The town of Volnovakha, which has around 20,000 inhabitants, was badly hit by Russian forces. Located some 60 kilometers (37 miles) inland from Mariupol, the town has been under attack from the advancing Russian army and pro-Russian separatists in the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk. (Editor's note: This picture was made available by the Russian state agency TASS via German press agency dpa.)

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help No reprieve from airstrikes Early Saturday morning, Russia's Defense Ministry announced a temporary cease-fire to allow civilians from both cities to escape along humanitarian corridors. But authorities from Mariupol said Russian troops were not respecting the cease-fire and called off the evacuation.

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help Air raid shelter in a sports center The heavy onslaught of Russian bombs has driven the residents of Mariupol to flee their homes and seek shelter in improvised bunkers. The strategically important port city has managed to hold off the Russian army, but its population is in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help Mariupol accuses Russia of attacking hospitals The city's critical infrastructure has been heavily hit. Sergei Orlov, the deputy mayor of Mariupol, has accused Russian forces of attacking schools and hospitals.

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help On the front line Mariupol is located near the former border between pro-Russian separatists in the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and the Ukrainian army. Taking the port city would allow Russian troops to join forces with units from Crimea and Donbas. Author: Diana Hodali



