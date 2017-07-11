Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges citizens to fight — live updates

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ukraine's president said that unarmed people had opposed Russian units in a number of cities. He called on Ukrainians to continue fighting against the Russian invasion wherever they could. Follow DW for the latest.
A member of a territorial defense unit guards a barricade next to writing saying " Glory To Ukraine"
This article was last updated at 23:49 UTC/GMT
In an interview for German paper Bild am Sonntag, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Germany will take in refugees from Ukraine regardless of their nationality.
"We want to save lives. That doesn't depend on the passport," Faeser said.
"The vast majority of those who fled are Ukrainian nationals. People from other countries who already had a permanent right of residence in Ukraine bring this status with them," Faeser explained.
"They don't have to go through a complex asylum procedure either."
Faeser described European cooperation in helping refugees from Ukraine as "historic."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to drive Russian troops out of the country.
"We have to go outside! We have to fight! Whenever there is an opportunity," Zelensky said in a video message.
Zelensky added that ordinary, unarmed people had opposed Russian units in several cities, including the southern port city of Kherson. He said it was important to prevent the establishment of more pro-Russian so-called "people's republics" on Ukrainian territory similar to the two currently self-declared in eastern Ukraine.
Addressing the people of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Zelenskyy said that if Russians "have not erased you memory through propaganda, if your eyes are not closed in fear - fight, for your rights, you freedom, for Ukraine."
Russia said it resumed attacks on the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha after having accused Ukraine of breaking the cease-fire deal. Ukraine claimed that Russian shelling had not stopped after the cease-fire was announced.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian forces of sabotaging the cease-fire effort, claiming that the actions of Ukraine's leadership called into question the future of the country's statehood.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the US lawmakers over Zoom, calling for it to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine and making a "desperate plea" for the US to send more planes.
Over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began at the end of last month.
Credit card companies Visa and MasterCard announced separately that they were suspending operations in Russia.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, offering to mediate to end the war.
sdi/sms (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)