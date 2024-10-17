Ukraine's Zelenskyy to pitch 'victory plan' in Brussels

Skip next section NATO chief says 'absolutely confident' Ukraine will join, no word on timeline

NATO officials who had gathered in Brussels on Thursday maintained that they were "waiting" on further developments before commenting on Kyiv's desire to accelerate its membership application process.

"I cannot today now exactly sketch out what the path will be, but I am absolutely confident that in the future, Ukraine will join us," said NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte when pressed about the topic.

The US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, similarly said "we are not at the point right now where the alliance is talking about issuing an invitation in the short term."

"We are kind of in waiting mode," one NATO diplomat told French news agency AFP.

After years of back-and-forth on whether to join the alliance under Zelenskyy's predecessors, the president formally re-declared his country's request for membership in 2022. Despite NATO proclaiming a strong desire for Ukraine to join their ranks, few concrete steps have been taken since then.