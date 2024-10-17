Ukraine's Zelenskyy to pitch 'victory plan' at EU summit

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to pitch 'victory plan' at EU summitPublished October 17, 2024last updated October 17, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to join a summit of EU leaders in Brussels
- NATO defense ministers are also meeting in the Belgian capital
- NATO has made it clear that Ukraine joining the alliance is not a possibility in the near future
Here are the main developments on Russia's war in Ukraine from Thursday, October 17:
Zelenskyy heads to Brussels after presenting 'victory plan"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to join a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday.
Zelenskyy is pushing allies for more support a day after he presented his "victory plan," telling Ukraine's parliament he would seek to end the war by the end of 2025. He said Ukraine wasn't ready for a "frozen conflict."
"If we start moving according to this victory plan now, it may be possible to end the war no later than next year," he said.
His plan garnered a muted response from allies, with analysts noting it lacked in detail.
Asked for a response, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said simply: "We are working with the Ukrainians to understand better how this would help in ending the war."
NATO shows no sign of accepting Ukrainian membership bid
Following comments Wednesday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that NATO finalizing invitation to join would be "fundamental" to victory, the alliance declined to comment on the status of Ukraine's bid.
Zelenskyy's made the remarks as he unveiled a "victory plan" to Ukraine's Parliament.
The Ukrainian leader seemed to acknowledge, however, that little has progressed since NATO promised over the summer that Ukraine was on an "irreversible" path to membership.
"We understand that NATO membership is a matter of the future, not the present," he said.
NATO chief Mark Rutte said the focus now must be to help Ukraine to win back more territory and strengthen its position for any future peace negotiations.
"We are in close contact with allies, with Ukraine, to see how we can take next steps," Rutte told reporters at NATO headquarters in
Brussels
Zelenskyy is due to attend a NATO defense ministers meeting Brussels on Thursday. The main topic under discussion is set to be military aid to Kyiv.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on as a war of attrition, with Russian forces making incremental gains in the east, Kyiv is working to shore up Western support and has asked for more air defense systems, as well as permission to use longer-range missile systems to attack targets inside Russia.
The upcoming US Presidential election in November could also bring a major shift in US support for Kyiv.
"For decades, Russia has exploited the geopolitical uncertainty in Europe, particularly the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO member,"
Zelenskyy said. "This has tempted Russia to encroach upon our security."
At the NATO summit in July, the alliance's 32 members had declared that Ukraine was on a "irreversible" path to membership. However, any move towards starting membership talks is unlikely before the next summit hosted by the Netherlands set for June.
Ukraine downs 22 Russian drones overnight
The Ukrainian military said it shot down at least 22 Russian drones overnight, a day after Moscow launched one of its worst drone barrages in the course of the war.
Officials said they lost track of 27 other drones, and that two fell down over Belarus.
As in previous years, Russia has been stepping up attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of the cold winter months.
es/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)