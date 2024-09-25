Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address UN General Assembly

ConflictsUkraineUkraine's Zelenskyy to address UN General AssemblyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineJessica Saltz09/25/2024September 25, 2024Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attending the UN's General Assembly in New York, where he is drumming up support for his "victory plan" to end the war with Russia. This comes as the situation on Ukraine's eastern front remains tense.https://p.dw.com/p/4l3DBAdvertisement