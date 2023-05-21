Ukraine's Zelenskyy rallies support during G7 Japan talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appearance at the G7 meeting, seeking military and diplomatic assistance from allies. He also met with leaders of Global South countries such as Indonesia and Brazil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for diplomatic and military assistance in Japan's Hiroshima on Sunday, as he spoke with G7 allies and a few nations that have refrained from condemning Russia's invasion.

"The more we all work together, the less likely anyone else in the world will follow Russia's insane path. But is this enough?" he said in a tweet.

Even before Zelenskyy's arrival on Saturday, the G7 group had announced a slew of new sanctions and other measures meant to punish Moscow.

Zelenskyy urges Global South countries to back Ukrainian cause

The surprise visit to Hiroshima is not only a chance for Zelenskyy to confer with G7 leaders, but also to deliver a message to heads of Global South countries who have expressed skepticism towards Ukraine right to defend itself from Russia's assault.

Zelenskyy is expected to deliver a speech to rally support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's 15-month-long aggression.

One of the skeptical leaders present at the summit is Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has accused the West of "encouraging the war." Lula has not yet confirmed a meeting with the Ukrainian President.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has avoided outright condemnation of Russia, said to Zelenskyy, "I understand your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens very well. I can assure you that India, and personally, I will do whatever we can to resolve this."

Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the encounter, believing that India "will contribute to the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need." French President Emmanuel Macron lauded the trip as "a pathway to peace," considering it an "honor" to have provided the plane that transported the Ukrainian leader to Hiroshima.

Zelenskyy is seeking support for a ten-point peace plan, centered on the demand for Russia's withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that any peace plan should not merely freeze the conflict but insisted that "Russia should not assume that it can weaken support for Ukraine by holding out."

Zelenskyy was initially scheduled to attend the G7 summit remotely.

F-16 decision 'a great result'

The White House recently allowed allied nations to provide F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv, paving a path for Ukraine to receive the sophisticated military equipment.

The decision was framed as part of a US strategy to support Ukraine "in a way that avoids World War III," deflecting criticism of the delayed response.

Although Zelenskyy acknowledged that the jets would not immediately impact the ongoing conflict, he hailed the decision as "a great result" that would help protect Ukrainian society and families.

G7 statement triggers backlash from Beijing

While the topic of Ukraine has dominated the summit, leaders also addressed concerns about China. Their statement indirectly denounced attempts to weaponize trade and supply chains, warning that such efforts would "fail and face consequences."

The G7 urged China to influence Russia in ending its invasion of Ukraine while expressing their continued desire for "constructive and stable relations" with China.

In response, China expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the G7's final communique, and Russia criticized the group's decisions taken at the Hiroshima summit, alleging an aim to contain both Russia and China, according to Moscow's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

