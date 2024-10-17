Ukraine's Zelenskyy pitches 'victory plan' in Brussels

Skip next section Mine clearance in Ukraine to cost $34.6 billion

While Zelenskyy was presenting his 'victory plan' in Brussels, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was at a conference in Switzerland to drum up support for clearing landmines in Ukraine.

Representatives of at least 50 countries were in attendance. Shmyhal said that Kyiv had a plan to completely demine the country by 2023, but that it needed international support to accomplish this goal.

According to the World Bank, the process could cost some $34.6 billion.

"The scale of this challenge is truly massive," Shmyhal said in Lausanne. "I call on the entire civilized world to increase support for Ukraine in the field of demining."

Some 10,000 workers must be trained and the country requires more demining machines.

"Ukraine has already started producing some of these machines but we need your support in this area," he said.

Swiss President Viola Amherd told the meeting that her country will deliver three more remote-controlled machines from Swiss-based Global Clearance Solutions.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has committed to assisting Ukraine with drones for land surveillance to locate minefields.