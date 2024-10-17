Ukraine's Zelenskyy pitches 'victory plan' in Brussels

Skip next section Zelenskyy: 'Together we must stop this war'

10/17/2024 October 17, 2024 Zelenskyy: 'Together we must stop this war'

EU leaders were joined by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Brussels on Thursday Image: Johanna Geron/REUTERS

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was given the opportunity to present his "victory plan" in front of EU leaders one day after unveiling it before the Ukrainian parliament.

Zelenskyy said the summit was an opportunity to discuss his "strategy to force Russia into real diplomacy."

He added that European support for Ukraine has saved lives while "proving that war in Europe will not benefit the aggressor."

"Together we must stop this war, we must ensure that the conditions we need for peace are met, for Ukrainians and for your nations," he said.

He then ran through his key points, noting that [Russian President Vladimir] "Putin is preparing reinforcements to continue the war, not end it" and that he is receiving assistance from North Korea, China, and Iran.

Reiterating his promise from Wednesday, he said "if we start now and follow the victory plan, we can end the war no later than next year."

"Russia must be held accountable for the destruction it has caused," Zelenskyy said.

Trying to live a normal life Ukraine's Nikopol To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

He once again called for an official invitation to join NATO, saying it would "strengthen our diplomatic stance" at potential cease-fire talks.

Zelenskyy said that protecting "Ukraine's critical resources" like lithium and other raw materials would ensure that all allies could benefit from their production rather than being taken away by Russia.

At the end of the war, he said, Ukraine would have "hundreds of thousands of soldiers with modern combat experience" ready to support the EU and the United States, leaving allies free to deal with other priorities.