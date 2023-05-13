  1. Skip to content
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023
First stop for Zelenskky was Bellevue Palace for talks with President Frank-Walter SteinmeierImage: Matthias Schrader/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

LIVE — Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets Steinmeier in Berlin

5 minutes ago

The Ukrainian president is making his first trip to Germany since Russia launched its invasion. He is expected to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and receive a prize in service of European unification.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RJ2N
  • A German airforce plane flew Zelenskyy from Rome after meetings with Italian leaders and the pope
  • Zelenskyy: Berlin talks to focus on weapons, air defense, reconstruction, EU, NATO
  • Ukrainian leader meets with German president and Chancellor Olaf Scholz
  • Berlin has announced new military aid package to Kyiv
  • The visit was kept secret for security reasons

This article was last updated at 0825 UTC

Steinmeier welcomes Zelenskyy to Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived for talks in Berlin with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelenskyy's motorcade pulled into Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the German head of state on Sunday morning. Bellevue is located in the capital's Tiergarten district.

It is his first visit to Germany since Russia launched its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

After meeting with Steinmeier, Zelenskyy is due to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelenskky lands in German capital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin late Saturday, according to his official Twitter account.    

"Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security," Zelenskyy tweeted.

It is his first visit to Germany since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. 

Zelenskyy last visited Germany for the Munich Security Council event that year just before the war broke out.

The visit comes after the German government on Saturday offered its biggest military aid package yet to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia's ongoing attacks. 

Zelenskyy may also visit Aachen for Charlemagne Prize ceremony

The Ukrainian president is set to be awarded the prestigious Charlemagne Prize on Sunday on behalf of the Ukrainian people. 

The winner of the award was announced in December, but it is not yet clear whether Zelenskyy will travel to the western German city of Aachen where the award is traditionally granted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are also expected to take part in the Aachen event. 

On Saturday, Zelenskyy traveled to Rome for talks with political leaders and the pope. Germany will be the ninth country he has visited since Russia's invasion after the United States, Poland, Britain, France, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands and Italy.

mm, dh/dj, wd (dpa, Reuters)

Go to homepage