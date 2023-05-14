LIVE — Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets Scholz in Berlin

The Ukrainian president is making his first trip to Germany since Russia launched its invasion. After talks with President Steinmeier, Zelenskyy is meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Follow DW for the latest.

A German airforce plane flew Zelenskyy from Rome after meetings with Italian leaders and the pope

Zelenskyy's talks in Berlin are to focus on weapons, air defense, reconstruction, EU and NATO

Berlin has announced a new military aid package for Kyiv

The visit was kept secret for security reasons

This article was last updated at 0817 UTC

Zelenskyy given military honors at German chancellery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received full military honors as he arrived at the chancellery in Berlin on Sunday morning.

Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood in silence as a military band played the Ukrainian and German national anthems before the pair moved inside.

DW's correspondent Nina Haase said Zelenskyy's visit was a symbol that the two countries are trying to open a new chapter in relations after Germany was initially hesitant in supporting Ukraine with lethal weapons to counter the Russian invasion.

"You can't overestimate how important this visit is to the German government," Haase said from a vantage point outside the chancellery.

"It comes at a time when Ukraine is preparing a massive counteroffensive [against Russian forces] and after Germany announced a big military package. So there are strong signals that Germany does stand strongly behind Ukraine."

On the eve of Zelenskyy's visit, Germany pledged a new package of military aid worth more than €2.7 billion ($3 billion).

The package contained 30 of Germany's Leopard tanks as well as fighting vehicles, reconnaissance drones and four Iris-T air defense systems seen as crucial to stopping Russian missiles from raining down on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

DW's Chief Correspondent Thomas Sparrow said Zelenskyy's trip would also focus on longer-term goals.

"Many European countries have signaled that they would like Ukraine to be part of European structures or even trans-Atlantic structures like NATO. We may see some sign of support verbally but I don't expect that to happen in a concrete way just yet. [The visit] is not only about the immediate term — military and economic aid, it's also about the long term perspective for Ukraine within the European Union framework," Sparrow said.

First stop for Zelenskyy was Bellevue Palace for talks with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool/AP/picture alliance

Steinmeier welcomes Zelenskyy to Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived for talks in Berlin with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelenskyy's motorcade pulled into Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the German head of state, on Sunday morning. Bellevue is located in the capital's Tiergarten district.

"In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany [is] proud to be our true friend and reliable ally," Zelenskyy wrote in the guest book of the German presidency. "Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe."

It is his first visit to Germany since Russia launched its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Steinmeier visited Kyiv in October, following a difficult period in relations resulting from Steinmeier's advocacy of pro-Russia policies during his time as foreign minister.

After meeting with Steinmeier, Zelenskyy is due to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his security cabinet.

Zelenskyy lands in German capital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin late Saturday, according to his official Twitter account.

"Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security," Zelenskyy tweeted.

It is his first visit to Germany since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelenskyy last visited Germany for the Munich Security Council event that year just before the war broke out.

The visit comes after the German government on Saturday offered its biggest military aid package yet to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia's ongoing attacks.

Zelenskyy may also visit Aachen for Charlemagne Prize ceremony

The Ukrainian president is set to be awarded the prestigious Charlemagne Prize on Sunday on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

The winner of the award was announced in December, but it is not yet clear whether Zelenskyy will travel to the western German city of Aachen where the award is traditionally granted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are also expected to take part in the Aachen event.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy traveled to Rome for talks with political leaders and the pope. Germany will be the ninth country he has visited since Russia's invasion — after the United States, Poland, Britain, France, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands and Italy.

mm, dh/dj, wd (dpa, Reuters)