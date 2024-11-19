Ukraine President Zelenskyy 'pep talks' European Parliament

ConflictsEuropeUkraine President Zelenskyy 'pep talks' European Parliament To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsEuropeTeri Schultz in Brussels | Anja Kueppers-McKinnon11/19/2024November 19, 2024Marking 1,000 days of his country's resistance to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the European Parliament via video link. He urged delegates not to be intimidated by Putin's aggression.https://p.dw.com/p/4n9o6Advertisement