Ukraine President Zelenskyy 'pep talks' European Parliament

Teri Schultz in Brussels | Anja Kueppers-McKinnon
November 19, 2024

Marking 1,000 days of his country's resistance to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the European Parliament via video link. He urged delegates not to be intimidated by Putin's aggression.

