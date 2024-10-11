Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin for Scholz talks

The Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin for talks on securing support for Kyiv's "victory plan" to end the war.

Scholz told a press conference alongside Zelenskyy that Germany would not allow "Russia to dictate terms of peace."

Zelenskyy's stop in Berlin comes after he met with European leaders in London, Paris and Rome on Thursday.

Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, October 11: