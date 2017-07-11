Ukraine's Zelenskyy addresses World Economic Forum

You can watch DW TV's live coverage in this article or on Youtube.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Monday.

During the speech, Zelenskyy said history is at a "turning point."

"History remembers many moments when everything changed dramatically," Ukraine's leader said, referring to Sarajevo in 1914 and Munich in 1938, two events before WWI and WWII respectively.

He said Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion shows "the understanding that you need to fight for freedom."

Zelenskyy urged a total ban on trade with Russia and called on leaders "take part in the rebuilding" of Ukraine.

"There has to be a precedent for punishing the aggressor," Zelenskyy said. "If aggressors lose everything, countries would lose motivation to start wars."

He called for a further ramping up sanctions against Russia and said an international embargo on Russian oil should be imposed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and a Ukrainian delegation will also attend the forum.

Russian officials have not been invited to the meeting.

"The forum has completely severed ties with Russia," DW correspondent Emily Sherwin said, who is attending the event.

The article is based on a simultaneous translation and will be amended after the official translation becomes available.

