 Ukraine′s Zelenskiy proposes peace talks with Putin | News | DW | 08.07.2019

News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes peace talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who has said resolving ongoing disputes with Russia would be his top priority, has called for internationally mediated talks. Moscow says it will consider the request.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Kyiv (Reuters/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the recently elected president of Ukraine, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume peace talks to solve the ongoing conflict between their respective countries on Monday.

Zelenskiy made the invitation via YouTube, saying: "Now I want to address Russian President Vladimir Putin. We need to talk? We do. Let's do it."

In the address, which came as EU leaders Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk were set to arrive in Kyiv, Zelenskiy proposed: "I suggest the following lineup for talks: me, you, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron."

Zelenskiy was also clear about the topic of the meeting, "Let's discuss who Crimea belongs to and who isn't in the Donbass region."

Watch video 03:06

Eastern Ukraine – hopes that peace could be within reach

'Absolutely new format'

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the proposal an "absolutely new format." Peskov said the proposal would be reviewed, adding: "This is a new initiative. Of course it will be considered, but so far I can't express any reaction."

Zelenskiy and Putin have never met, but during his inaugural address in May, the Ukrainian president vowed that resolving his country's conflict with Russia would be his top priority.

Watch video 01:41

Ukrainian president seeks support in Germany

No end in sight for five-year conflict

The conflict began in March 2014, when pro-Russian separatists staged an uprising in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region after pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovich was forced to flee the country in February 2014. The actions took place shortly after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in February and March 2014, sparking international condemnation.

Since then, some 13,000 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine. Russia has strongly denied any involvement in the region, despite ample evidence that it has continually shipped arms and troops into the area.

Though peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany resulted in the so-called Minsk Agreements in 2014 and early 2015 both sides have violated the terms of the ceasefire agreement, and the situation remains at an impasse.

Watch video 01:56

Ukraine: Zelenskiy dissolves parliament

Backing from Brussels

In an effort to boost EU-Ukraine relations, Zelenskiy welcomed European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to Kyiv on Monday.

Tusk, who will soon be leaving his post, said it would likely be his last trip to Kyiv, noting: "There are some in Brussels who brand me a pro-Ukraine maniac. They often said it right to my face. To be honest, I'm very proud of that epithet."

The EU has been unapologetically supportive of Ukraine, issuing sanctions against Russia in an effort to force its hand. Tusk underscored the deteriorating state of the situation saying, "The tragedy in eastern Ukraine continues with disastrous humanitarian consequences for local people trapped by Russia's war."

  • Ukraine Luganskaja Zerstörung

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    The war enters the cities

    Fighting between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army has intensified around the cities of Luhansk and Donetsk. The situation for the local population keeps getting worse, the UN Human Rights Commission finds. It especially accuses the pro-Russian separatists of severe crimes.

  • Ukraine Lugansk Zerstörung mit Artillerie zivile Opfer Zivilisten Kinder

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    In mourning for father and son

    More than 1,100 people have been killed in the fighting since mid-April, according to the UN. Not just armed fighters, but also countless civilians, among them many children, have lost their lives. These people grieve for a father and his little son who died in artillery fire near Luhansk.

  • Ostukraine Separatisten 21.07.2014 Donezk

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Heavy weaponry in residential areas

    Civilians often get caught in the crossfire, according to the UN. Heavy weaponry is being employed in densely populated areas not just by the separatists, like here in Donetsk, but also by the Ukrainian army. The United Nations urge all sides to exercise better measures of precaution to protect civilians’ lives.

  • Donezk Ukraine Separatisten Kämpfer 06.07.2014

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Reign of terror by separatists

    The report accuses the pro-Russian separatists of abducting, torturing and executing people. The separatists are "rough and brutal" as well as "well-equipped and organized" and often under the command of Russian nationals, according to the UN Human Rights Commission. The UN body has 39 observers on the ground and has documented more than 800 cases of abductions by separatists since mid-April.

  • Ukraine Flüchtline aus der Ostukraine

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Fleeing the East

    More than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes. Many live in emergency shelters, like here in Kharkiv, to escape the terror of the separatists and the fighting. There are also reports about Russian-speaking residents of eastern Ukraine who have fled to neighboring Russia.

  • MH17 Flugzeugabsturz Absturzstelle Ukraine 18.7.2014

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Shooting down MH17: a war crime

    On July 17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 crashed in eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed. The passenger jet was most probably shot down by pro-Russian separatists. That could be interpreted as a war crime, said UN Human Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay.

  • Internationaler Strafgerichtshof in Den Haag ICC

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Justice in The Hague?

    Those responsible could face charges before the International Criminal Court. The UN Human Rights Commissioner warns: anybody violating international law will be brought to justice. That also applies to foreign fighters involved in the conflict.

