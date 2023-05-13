  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in GermanyImage: president.gov.ua
PoliticsGermany

Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin

24 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Germany this weekend, his first visit to the country since Russia's launched its inavsion of Ukraine. He is expected to meet Germany's chancellor and president on the trip.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RJ2N

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Berlin late Saturday, according to his official Twitter account.    

"Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security," Zelenskyy tweeted.

It is his first visit to Germany since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Zelenskyy last visited Germany for the Munich Security Council event that year just before the war broke out.

He is expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Ukrainian president is due to be awarded the prestigious Charlemagne Prize on Sunday on behalf of the Ukrainian people. 

The winner of the award was announced in December, but it is not yet clear whether Zelenskyy will travel to the western German city of Aachen where the award is traditionally granted.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy traveled to Rome for talks with political leaders and the pope. Germany will be the ninth country he has visited since Russia's invasion after the United States, Poland, Britain, France Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands and Italy.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

dh/dj (dpa, Reuters)

Zelenskyy meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Italy's Meloni in Rome

Conflicts1 hour ago
