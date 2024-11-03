Ukraine's 'survival factory:' Saving wounded soldiers

ConflictsUkraineUkraine's 'survival factory:' Saving wounded soldiersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineAnna Pshemyska | Hanna Sokolova-Stekh03/11/2024March 11, 2024Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, more than 20,000 injured soldiers have passed through Dnipro's Mechnikov Hospital. Anesthetist Valentyna Lisnycha describes what it's like working nonstop to save the wounded.https://p.dw.com/p/4dO6XAdvertisement