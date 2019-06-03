Ukraine's new president commits to EU, NATO membership

Urkainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intends to keep Ukraine "on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration." He also said he is ready to negotiate with Russia to end the war in Eastern Ukraine.
During his visit to Brussels on Tuesday, newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country still aspires to being a member of both the European Union and the NATO military alliance and that he is open to peace talks with Russia.
NATO and EU leaders had been waiting to hear the foreign policy aims of the former comedian, who was sworn in as Ukraine's president last month.
What Zelenskiy said
dv/amp (AP, Reuters)
