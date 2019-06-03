Ukraine's new president commits to EU, NATO membership

During his visit to Brussels on Tuesday, newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country still aspires to being a member of both the European Union and the NATO military alliance and that he is open to peace talks with Russia.

NATO and EU leaders had been waiting to hear the foreign policy aims of the former comedian, who was sworn in as Ukraine's president last month.

What Zelenskiy said

His government intends to keep Ukraine "on its strategic course ... to achieve fully-fledged membership in the EU and NATO." Membership of both entities "is the priority of our foreign policy."

Ukraine is "ready to to negotiate with Russia." The country, however, "first must be able to protect" itself.

The "common task" for the two neighboring nations "is to ensure stability and security in the Black Sea region."

dv/amp (AP, Reuters)

