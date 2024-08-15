  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine's Kursk incursion to shift West's arms restrictions?

Ralph Martin
August 15, 2024

Kyiv wants to set up a buffer zone in Russia's Kursk region to protect itself from Russian attacks. The move comes as Ukraine is restricted from using Western weaponry to its full capability. Here's how lifting restrictions could affect the war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jUCg
