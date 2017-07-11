Ukraine's Kuleba: No cease-fire agreement reached at Turkey meeting

A face-to-face meeting in Turkey between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov failed to make progress on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kuleba said on Thursday.

It was the first time the top diplomats have met since Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24.

Kuleba said that the "broad narrative" from Lavrov was that Russia would continue its invasion until Ukraine met its demands.

Kyiv has always rejected Moscow's calls for it to demilitarize, recognize Crimea as part of Russia and recognize two separatist regions in the Donbas regions as autonomous states.

Officials from Kyiv and Moscow have previously held talks in Belarus. But the meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Antalya represents the first time Russia has sent a minister for discussions on the conflict.

The talks were aimed at "Russia ceasing its hostilities and ending its war against Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted Wednesday.

Kuleba: Expectations 'limited'

Kuleba tempered expectations ahead of the meeting, saying the prospects for a cease-fire agreement were "limited" as Russia continues its bombardment, as well as siege, of major cities.

He said the success of the meeting would depend on "what instructions and directives Lavrov is under" from the Kremlin.

"I am not pinning any great hopes on them, but we will try and get the most out of" the talks, he added.

Moscow has said it is ready for talks but that all of its demands, including that Kyiv takes a neutral position and drops aspirations of joining the NATO alliance, must be met to end its assault.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pushed for his country to play a mediation role between the two sides.

DW Russian affairs analyst Konstantin Eggert said ahead of the talks that Turkey's mediation an important factor, as "Turkey, and specifically Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ... belong to the very few entities in the world that Putin respects."

He said that any prospect of an agreement being reached "essentially lies with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

Eggert added that chances for the talks depended on Lavrov presenting a modified set of demands differing from those made by Moscow at the start of the invasion, as Ukraine would not be prepared to accept those given its current successes in the conflict.

