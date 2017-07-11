Ukraine's economy plunges amid Russian invasion — live updates

World Bank says Ukraine's economy will contract by nearly half

Zelenskyy says coming week is crucial

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Sunday that the coming week is crucial, as Russia ramps up its offensive in the east.

"Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state," the Ukrainian leader said.

He said Russia is attempting to evade responsibility for war crimes and added that Moscow can't admit its mistakes towards Ukraine.

"They are afraid to admit for decades, they have taken wrong positions and spent colossal resources to support human zeros they wanted to build up as future heroes of Ukrainian-Russian friendship," Zelenskyy said.

He said Russian attempts to build up its puppet figures in Ukraine failed, as these individuals "were only practiced in stuffing money from Russia into their own pockets."

World Bank: Ukraine economy to plunge by nearly half

Ukraine's economic output will likely contract by a staggering 45.1% this year, the World Bank said in a new report.

It said Russia's invasion has shut down businesses, slashed exports and rendered economic activity impossible in many parts of the country.

In its "War in the Region" update, the bank estimated that over half of the country's firms are closed, while others are operating at well under normal capacity.

The closure of Black Sea shipping from Ukraine has cut off some 90% of the country's grain exports and half of its total exports.

The bank also forecast Russia's 2022 GDP output to fall 11.2% due to punishing financial sanctions imposed by the West.

Economists said GDP in the Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to contract by 30.7% this year, due to shocks from the war and disruption of trade.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Sunday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We emphasized that all perpetrators of war crimes must be identified and punished," Zelenskyy said of the conversation. "We also discussed anti-Russian sanctions, defense and support for Ukraine."

In Germany, several hundred pro-war demonstrators gathered in support of Russia in front of Frankfurt's opera house.

The UN said there are now 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees due to Russia's invasion.

Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine during his Palm Sunday address.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that Russia appointed a new commander to lead its war in Ukraine, General Alexander Dvornikov.

Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets destroyed Dnipro airport.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir warned that Russian forces could target the capital again. The brothers called on the world to isolate Russia economically.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday will be the first European leader to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion began.

