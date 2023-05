Ukraine's forces are close to concluding their preparations for a counteroffensive. Can they live up to expecations with the limited means at their disposal? Our guests: Christoph Reuter (journalist), Yuliya Bidenko (analyst), Nick Connolly (DW)

Christoph Reuter reports from conflict zones including Ukraine for the German news magazine Der Spiegel.

Yuliya Bidenko is Associate Professor at the Karasin University in Charkiv and research fellow at the Berlin based Center for East European and international Studies ZOIS.

Nick Connolly reports from Ukraine for DW and joins us today from Kyiv.