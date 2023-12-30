Ukraine's air defenses overwhelmed by Russian onslaught

ConflictsUkraineUkraine's air defenses overwhelmed by Russian onslaughtTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineLara Babalola12/30/2023December 30, 2023Russia's aerial assault on cities across Ukraine served as a stark reminder that the war is far from over to those living far from the frontlines. Kyiv is now looking to western allies to make good on the promised delivery of defense missiles.https://p.dw.com/p/4aixVAdvertisement