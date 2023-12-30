Ukraine's air defenses overwhelmed by Russian assault

ConflictsUkraineUkraine's air defenses overwhelmed by Russian assaultTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineLara Babalola12/30/2023December 30, 2023Russia's aerial assault on cities across Ukraine served as a stark reminder of the dangers of war to those living far from the front lines. Kyiv is now looking to Western allies to make good on the promised delivery of defensive missiles.https://p.dw.com/p/4aixVAdvertisement