Ukraine's air defense intercepts Russian drones

Susanne Petersohn | Birgit Virnich
December 3, 2024

Ukrainian mobile special forces are operating non-stop to neutralize the current Russian offensive, shooting down thousands of drones. Russian nighttime air raids are targeting apartments and infrastructure, often killing civilians in the process.

Close-up of the face of a young bearded man

Ukrainian teacher from Kyiv joins the fight against Russia

Civilian life in Ukraine has become impossible, said a teacher who has now volunteered to fight against Russia.
ConflictsJune 7, 202405:54 min
Two men examine human remains found close to the front line

Ukraine's special military units search for fallen soldiers

Special Ukrainian military units are searching for fallen Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, to allow families to mourn.
ConflictsMay 20, 202405:05 min
DW-Sendung I FOKUS

Ukraine: Women's changing roles in society

As the war in Ukraine carries on, women are taking on jobs previously reserved for men.
EqualityNovember 3, 202205:54 min
Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
A laptop sits on a chair. The laptop screen shows a ship.

Russia's spy ships comb the Baltic sea

Under the guise of research, Russian ships are spying on Western infrastructure.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202407:10 min
Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Ioan Fodor, an orthopedic surgeon at Bucharest Children's Hospital, points to an X-ray on a computer screen.

Gaza's wounded treated in Romania after rare evacuation

The chance to get treatment for his injured daughter in Romania leaves a father worried about his wife left in Gaza.
ConflictsDecember 2, 202403:28 min
children holding containers, queueing for food in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes intensify across central Gaza

With the ceasefire in Lebanon proving fragile, there's been no letup to the conflict in Gaza.
ConflictsNovember 28, 202401:37 min
A view of two trucks with humanitarian aid arriving at Kerem Shalom Crossing Point

How much aid is getting into Gaza?

Has Israel failed to meet US demands to allow more aid into Gaza, as some aid agencies suggest?
ConflictsNovember 12, 202402:33 min
