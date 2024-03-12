Ukraine's air defense intercepts Russian drones

ConflictsUkraineUkraine's air defense intercepts Russian dronesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineSusanne Petersohn | Birgit Virnich12/03/2024December 3, 2024Ukrainian mobile special forces are operating non-stop to neutralize the current Russian offensive, shooting down thousands of drones. Russian nighttime air raids are targeting apartments and infrastructure, often killing civilians in the process. https://p.dw.com/p/4nKqdAdvertisement